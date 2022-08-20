The rural Leigh teenager suspected of breaking into a Stanton County residence in April and sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint was ordered earlier this month to stand trial in adult court.
The decision by District Judge James Kube to keep 17-year-old Gabriel Safty’s case in Stanton County District Court follows a motion made in June by Brad Ewalt, Safty’s attorney, to transfer his client’s case to juvenile court.
The charges against Safty include first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and theft.
On July 5, Kube presided over a hearing in which Bert Lammli, Stanton County attorney, offered several evidentiary exhibits and called a pair of witnesses as part of his argument that the district court should retain jurisdiction over Safty’s case.
Kube later received a written brief from Ewalt in support of the defense attorney’s motion to transfer Safty’s case to juvenile court.
In determining which court should have jurisdiction over a juvenile’s case, a judge must consider several factors set forth within Nebraska Revised Statute 43-276. These factors include but aren’t limited to the previous history of the juvenile and whether he or she had been convicted of any previous offenses or adjudicated in juvenile court; whether there is sufficient evidence that the alleged offense included violence and whether the juvenile poses a threat to public safety.
In his order, Kube determined that seven factors weighed in favor of keeping Safty’s case in adult court, none weighed in favor of transferring the case to juvenile court and seven additional factors were neutral. Several of the factors were deemed neutral because circumstances of Safty’s case were unknown at the time of the judge’s order.
Consideration of public safety weighs heavily in favor of the district court maintaining jurisdiction of Safty’s case, Kube said, because the nature of Safty’s motivations or thought processes are unknown. The judge also said the violent chain of criminal events alleged by prosecutors weighs heavily in favor of the district court having jurisdiction.
Besides the four charges that Kube ordered to remain in adult court, Safty is charged with terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment, both felonies. The latter two charges were filed separately because they had to first be filed in juvenile court as they are not Class 2A felonies or higher.
On Wednesday, Lammli filed a motion to consolidate Safty’s two cases because each of the six alleged crimes happened at the same time.
Safty is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Monday, Sept. 6, pending the findings of a competency evaluation of Safty that was ordered on Aug. 1.
The 17-year-old was arrested in the early-morning hours of April 21 after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the suspect in the purported break-in and sexual assault at a rural residence north of Leigh.
Safty, according to law enforcement, stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. He was later apprehended near West Point.
If he is convicted on each of his charges, Safty would face 2 to 146 years in prison. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison on a $510,000 bond, with 10% required for release.