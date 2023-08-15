MADISON — Two 14-year-old boys facing firearm charges stemming from an alleged shooting at an occupied house in Woodland Park over the weekend were ordered on Monday to be detained.
County Judge Michael Long ordered for the boys to be held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison until a further order is made by the court.
Although both minors will be prosecuted in Stanton County Juvenile Court, their detention hearings were held at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday.
Neither teenager had been formally charged by Monday afternoon, but Cory Locke, deputy Stanton County attorney, said charges would be filed soon. In a press release issued Sunday evening, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the boys would face charges of shooting at an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm to commit a felony and criminal mischief.
Monday’s hearings are the result of an incident involving allegations of shots fired toward a residence near Woodland Park Elementary School early Saturday morning.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area around 2:13 a.m. Saturday. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing four to six gunshots and seeing at least one male running from the area.
The first arriving sheriff’s deputy observed the first 14-year-old boy, who lives in Woodland Park, and a 13-year-old Norfolk girl walking near the school. The boy, whom the Daily News will identify as “Juvenile 1,” allegedly had a handgun sticking out of his pants pocket.
The pair were detained at gunpoint until additional law enforcement officers arrived. The handgun was determined to be an authentic-looking toy/prop pistol, Unger said.
Later, Juvenile 1 was going to be placed in a patrol unit, as he was on probation, when he fled on foot and refused to obey commands to stop after being advised he was under arrest, Unger said.
It was determined during this time that a third person also had been present and most likely fired the shots that were reported.
The 13-year-old girl from Norfolk was found to also be on diversion and initially refused to identify the second 14-year-old boy involved. Juvenile 1 was located and taken into custody near his Woodland Park residence.
The second 14-year-old, whom Unger said is responsible for firing the gun, was observed at the residence at that time and reportedly refused to cooperate or give his name. The Daily News will identify him as Juvenile 2.
Juvenile 2, from Norfolk, was ultimately identified by law enforcement and told that he was under arrest, at which time Unger said he physically began to resist efforts to secure him in handcuffs and had to be physically subdued.
The handgun used in the shooting was not located at that time, and Juvenile 2 refused to talk to authorities. Nine-millimeter ammunition later was found concealed in the boy’s crotch area during a search, according to the sheriff.
Both 14-year-olds were referred to probation officers for probation violations in separate cases, as well as new charges.
Through further investigation, the sheriff’s office determined that a residence on Meadow Lane in Woodland Park was struck four or five times by gunfire and that the residence was occupied by a young adult.
The motive for the shooting was believed to be over an alleged relationship involving another female, Unger said. The gun was not immediately recovered.
The 13-year-old girl was cited on Saturday and released to her mother. She could face additional charges, the sheriff said.
Juvenile 2 is on probation in Madison County and has convictions for assault, misdemeanor sexual assault, disturbing the peace, being an uncontrollable juvenile and criminal mischief.
He appeared in court early Monday afternoon with his attorney, Brad Ewalt. Long asked Juvenile 2 if he knew where the handgun was and if he would direct law enforcement authorities to the gun’s location.
After consulting with Ewalt, Juvenile 2 agreed to lead officers to where he allegedly discarded the gun. Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Unger said the boy led the sheriff’s office to the firearm, which was hidden underneath a vehicle outside Juvenile 1’s residence. Magazines that go with the gun were not located, though, Unger said.
Once Juvenile 2 returned to the courthouse, Ewalt asked the judge to allow his client to reside at home with an electronic monitoring device “to ensure that he’s present at home at all times.” Juvenile 2 was cooperative with law enforcement authorities on Monday in that he led them to the firearm, Ewalt said, adding, “he deserves credit for that.”
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said Juvenile 2 is not old enough to purchase a firearm, which gave the county attorney the impression that the gun belongs to a family member. And allowing Juvenile 2 to live at home could give him access to that gun.
“I don’t know about that wisdom,” Lammli said.
One of Juvenile 2’s family members shook her head sideways as Lammli implied that the gun could belong to Juvenile 2’s parents.
Long told Juvenile 2 that he was appreciative that the teenager helped the sheriff’s office locate the gun, saying that he thinks it’s “something people will take into consideration” in the future.
“I’m going to continue to detain you,” Long said. “... You may not think it's fair. It's absolutely fair with what’s going on right now. You’ve got a good lawyer, you’ve got parents here that care about you. You're a kid, you're only 14 years old. You are four years away from being an adult. That's a lifetime for a kid.
“So, there are two choices you have right now: You can be bitter about this … or you can start to grow up and maybe make some changes.”
Long told Juvenile 2 that America is a “second-chance country,” and that if he does things the right way, people will forget about what happened by the time he’s an adult.
“You always have tomorrow and you always have second chances,” the judge said. “So, swallow this bitter pill, get yourself ready for court, talk to your lawyer and figure some things out with what's going to happen to you, OK.”
Juvenile 1, who appeared on Monday with his attorney, Jack Lafleur, is on probation in Madison County for theft and assault convictions. In March 2022, Juvenile 1, then 13, and another teenager shoplifted from The Lil Store in Woodland Park and later were involved in the strong-arm robbery of a third teenager.
Days later, the boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, a charge that was later dismissed.
Lafleur asked Long to allow his client to be allowed to reside in Woodland Park with his mother. The defense attorney cited testimony from a multi-systemic therapist who said in court that Juvenile 1 was complying with therapy. Lafleur said there also was no evidence that Juvenile 1 fired the gun.
Locke said he believed Juvenile 1 was “less culpable” than Juvenile 2.
“But it doesn’t change the fact that (Juvenile 1) is on probation, he's out at 3 in the morning with two other juveniles who are on probation,” Locke said. “They have a loaded nine-millimeter (handgun), and it was shot at least six times. And now the evidence suggests that it was actually shot at a house that was inhabited by several people. I don't really feel safe, I guess, with the idea that they're roaming the streets.”
Long told Juvenile 1 that he knows his history and that he was basing his decision to detain him based on both his past and evidence that he was waving a fake gun around to intimidate people.
Both teenagers are scheduled to appear in court next on Tuesday, Aug. 22.