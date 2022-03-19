MADISON — A district court judge seemed to give every indication that he was going to sentence 43-year-old Spencer Johnson of Norfolk to prison on Friday for the conviction of conspiracy to distribute meth.
“There are several things you don’t have going for you, and the big thing is your criminal history.”
“Do I think that you are really intent on being an asset to the community? No, I don’t believe that.”
“It’s people like you that are making the meth problem worse.”
But Judge James Kube, who called it “extremely difficult” for him or any judge to give someone with Johnson’s rap sheet anything but a prison sentence, decided to give Johnson a chance.
He ordered Johnson to serve 48 months of Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) for the Class 2 felony conviction, despite a recommendation of 3 to 6 years in prison from the Madison County Attorney’s Office. Kube could have sentenced Johnson to up to 50 years in prison.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said the presentence investigation report indicated Johnson had minimized his crimes and didn’t recognize the seriousness of his offense. That wasn’t the case at all, she said.
“He understands the seriousness of this, and he’s grateful for the reduction of charges,” she said.
Johnson had initially been charged with four counts of delivery of meth, all Class 2 felonies, before he pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Jan. 19.
Johnson had struggled with meth addiction since he was a teenager, Hartner said, and he had repeatedly expressed a desire to overcome his addiction. Johnson had served previous prison terms for meth deliveries, sexual assaults and being a habitual criminal. He was discharged from parole in July 2020 after serving 10 years in prison.
Hartner argued that Johnson’s prison time ultimately didn’t help him stay clean. He stayed off meth for about 2 months when he got out of prison, she said, but relapsed and returned to using daily.
Johnson showed up to court testing positive for meth on multiple occasions as his case was pending, most recently on Thursday. Johnson’s multiple bond violations shouldn’t be considered an indicator that Johnson would struggle on probation, Hartner said.
“I think that accountability and programming would help him to try to stay sober more than just what bond conditions can do,” she said. “All bond is is you’re told to be good, but you’re not really having the accountability until you come to court.”
Hartner requested that Kube not exceed the 3- to 6-year recommendation from prosecutors if he decided that it wouldn’t be suitable to place Johnson on probation. Johnson’s past decisions to deal meth were so that he could support his habit of regular use, she said.
An emotional Johnson pleaded for Kube to give him an opportunity at probation. He had always been sentenced to jail or prison for his crimes, he said, and wanted an opportunity to show the judge and the community that he could be an asset to the community.
“I’m really sorry for everything I’ve done — how I’ve harmed my community, my family and my loved ones,” he said. “I want to do better going forward. For me, wanting probation isn’t because I don’t want to go to prison. … Me wanting probation is so I can be an asset to the community going forward instead of a hindrance that I’ve been throughout my life.”
Johnson said he had done “good things” during periods of his life and that he wanted to return to doing just that. SSAS would give him an authority figure and would be extremely beneficial to both himself and society, he said.
The Norfolk man said going back to prison wouldn’t deter him from drug use as well as probation would.
“Prison hasn’t taught me how to be a better member of society. It’s taught me how to be a better prisoner,” he said.
Kube said he deals with cases on an individualized basis and doesn’t simply put people on probation if they hadn’t ever been on probation before. The judge told Johnson that he knows that many people will spend time in prison and return to using drugs as soon as they get out.
“I know that prison doesn’t help an addict; I get that,” he said. “I could give you 20 years and you’d still come out an addict even though you might get treatment. … Prison doesn’t necessarily do you any good; it’s punishment. It’s supposed to teach you not to do it anymore.”
The judge acknowledged Johnson’s criminal history and told the 43-year-old that there weren’t many indicators that he would be suitable for probation. But the judge decided to give Johnson a chance — one chance.
“I see someone in front of me that’s at the end of his road,” Kube said. “... I had in mind a certain amount of time I was going to sentence you to today; those times are out the window if you come back here. If I give you probation and you come back on a revocation, I’m going to give you more time than I was going to give you today.
“I’m sure the county attorney isn’t happy with me right now, and there are probably a lot of people who aren’t going to be happy with me. But I’m going to give you one chance.”
Others appeared before Kube on Friday:
— Ronald G. Zephier, 19, Madison County Jail, appeared for a bond hearing after he was recently arrested for reportedly absconding from probation. He had been sentenced to 24 months’ probation on Jan. 20. Kube set Zephier’s bond at $100,000, with 10% required for release.
— Jonathan M. Hille, 41, 2215 W. Madison Ave., was sentenced by Kube to 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the conviction of terroristic threats. He was given credit for 38 days served. Hille also was sentenced to 12 months’ postrelease supervision.