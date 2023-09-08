WEST POINT — A Pierce man charged with aggravated fourth-offense DUI had his bail multiplied by five in Cuming County District Court on Thursday.
Taggart Bailey, 25, had his bail increased from $100,000 to $500,000 by District Judge Mark Johnson after Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht made a motion to revoke Bailey’s bail.
Bracht’s motion resulted from evidence that Bailey — who posted bail after he was arrested in April — was recently involved in an accident and that he was intoxicated when the collision took place.
Bailey, according to Bracht, had begun receiving treatment for alcoholism but quit programming around the same time he was involved in the recent accident.
As part of his conditions of release, Bailey was ordered not to consume any alcohol or operate a motor vehicle until further order from the the court. While they are merely allegations, Bracht said the evidence of the recent incident involving Bailey was indicative that he’d violated his bond in multiple ways.
Luke Henderson, the attorney representing Bailey on Thursday, presented evidence that showed Bailey had been accepted into an inpatient treatment facility in Minnesota and that his parents were ready to transport him there after court.
The facility is secure, Henderson said, and Bailey would not have access to a vehicle there. The defense attorney asked Johnson to leave Bailey’s bail at $100,000 to allow him to seek treatment.
The judge revoked Bailey’s bail, citing evidence that Bailey is a danger to the public.
Bailey was arrested on April 17. According to an arrest affidavit, a West Point police officer was notified that evening that a sedan with Pierce County license plates was driving erratically. Around 8:20 p.m., the officer located the vehicle and observed it crossing the fog line and the center line on Lincoln Street (Highway 275).
During a subsequent traffic stop, the officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The driver was identified as Bailey, who allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes. He also had difficulty locating documentation for his vehicle and reportedly had slow, uncoordinated movements.
As Bailey exited his vehicle to perform requested field sobriety maneuvers, the officer observed a half-empty bottle of vodka in a cup holder.
According to the affidavit, Bailey exhibited several signs of intoxication while attempting to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
Bailey later provided a preliminary breath sample, which allegedly yielded a result of .379, more than four times the legal limit for driving.
After he was arrested and transported to the West Point Police Department, Bailey blew a .297 when he was administered a chemical test.
Because of prior DUIs, Bailey was required to have an ignition interlock device inside his vehicle, but police did not locate one.
When asked about the device, Bailey allegedly said he had unplugged the device — rendering it inoperable — when he was pulled over.
The 26-year-old also is charged with tampering with an alcoholic monitoring device and possession of an open alcohol container. He was granted a motion on Thursday to continue his pretrial and trial.
Bailey is being housed at the Thurston County Jail.
Others were sentenced on the following convictions:
Possession of cocaine
— Andrew R. Leroy, 31, Omaha, 12 months’ probation, $2,400, 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of third-degree assault on an officer
— Travis J. Lewis, 33, Madison County Jail, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
— David J. Smidt, 58, West Point, 12 months’ probation and 90 days in jail before probation ends, costs.
Possession of concentrated cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of concentrated cannabis
— Daniel J. Cargill, 28, 600 W. Park Ave., Apt. 11, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Custody order violation — four counts
— Danielle Cleary, 28, Thurston County Jail, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Aiding and abetting a custody order violation — four counts
— Sonya J. Cleary, 47, Bancroft, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Probation violation on the conviction of second-degree domestic assault
— Yolanda V. Izaguirre, 41, West Point, admitted to violating her probation.
First-degree sexual assault
— Jonathan J. Roth, 33, North Bend, had a jury trial scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18.
Attempted first-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, disturbing the peace
— Blake A. Tonjes, 29, Pender, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Tonjes’ bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, third-degree assault
— Francisco J. Torres, 43, West Point, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Derri Vohs, 35, Omaha, failed to appear. Johnson revoked Vohs’ bail and ordered for a warrant to be issued for her arrest.