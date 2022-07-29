MADISON — Colin McConnell-Vontz has found himself in and out of jail since January in various counties across Nebraska for crimes mostly involving thefts and law-enforcement pursuits.
And on Thursday, the 24-year-old transient from McCook appeared before District Judge James Kube for sentencing on a felony theft conviction that carried a maximum sentence of up to 2 years in prison.
But Kube went a route on Thursday different from other judges who have presided over McConnell-Vontz’s recent cases, sentencing him to 24 months’ probation for a crime that he pleaded guilty to in May.
McConnell-Vontz’s theft charge arose after he stole a man’s pickup during broad daylight on Feb. 12, the same day that he was released from jail in a separate stolen-vehicle case. The victim had parked his vehicle on the road and said he accidentally left the keys inside the pickup.
A doorbell camera showed McConnell-Vontz getting inside the pickup about noon and starting it up about 10 minutes later and driving away.
The next day, McConnell-Vontz was involved in a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol in Red Willow County, where he was arrested. He had been driving the stolen pickup at the time of the pursuit.
When asked by Kube at his sentencing why he felt the need to steal the pickup, McConnell-Vontz said there was something suspicious about the vehicle, so he decided to take it and head for home in McCook.
“There were a lot of liquor cans in there and a 20-year-old Alcoholics Anonymous coin,” he said with a smile. “I just got bad vibes from the truck.”
McConnell-Vontz told Kube that he essentially wanted to steal the pickup because it was a bad vehicle.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he disputed McConnell-Vontz’s description of alcohol having been inside the vehicle, arguing that the victim “wasn’t involved in that type of thing.”
As part of McConnell-Vontz’s plea deal, the Madison County Attorney’s Office had agreed to recommend probation. But less than 24 hours after McConnell-Vontz pleaded guilty on May 19 and posted bond to get out of jail, he was named as the suspect in another car theft.
In the early-morning hours of May 21, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of North Eighth Street to take a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim had been contacted by law enforcement in Brown County about the status of a vehicle, which was stolen on May 20 and later involved in a pursuit in Brown County. McConnell-Vontz had been taken into custody by law enforcement.
Kiernan said prosecutors had agreed to recommend probation for McConnell-Vontz solely because of his young age. It wasn’t the state’s plan for McConnell-Vontz to enter a plea, get out of jail on bond and commit the same type of crime less than 24 hours later, he said.
“The state is stuck with the (probation) recommendation, but the defendant has shown he will keep repeating these types of behaviors,” Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said that when McConnell-Vontz stole the pickup, he was simply trying to get home.
“He’s very young and has a theft history, but he’s got some things he can work on,” Hartner said. “Probation can help him with that.”
Probation would provide McConnell-Vontz with residential care and employment options, which, in turn, wouldn’t make thefts a problem for him anymore, she said.
Had Kube determined that McConnell-Vontz was not a suitable candidate for probation, Hartner asked the judge to sentence McConnell-Vontz to 6 months in jail with credit for his 104 days already served.
Kube told McConnell-Vontz that he is a qualified candidate for probation, but not because of his age. Probation, the judge said, could allow McConnell-Vontz to set goals and engage in programming and counseling that would allow him to achieve success instead of failure.
“I think you need probation because I think you need some counseling, I think you need some evaluation and you need to be on medication,” Kube said. “And it’s a good idea for you to get (your mental health) addressed.
“Ms. Hartner makes a good point. Maybe something simple like getting a job, making money and living in a decent place will make you feel better about yourself and not want to commit any more crimes.”
Kube told McConnell-Vontz not to view a probation sentence simply as an opportunity to stay out of jail, but as a chance to better his life.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Monte C. Sorrells, 36, Omaha, had a request denied to reduce his bond from $100,000.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Joel A. Alvarez, 28, Madison County Jail, had a request denied to reduce his bond from $100,000.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension
— Eric J. Jones, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.