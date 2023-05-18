MADISON — A patient at the Norfolk Regional Center who has a history cluttered with assault convictions was sentenced to prison for the seventh time on Wednesday.
Russell Frost, 45, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to the maximum 9 years for four felony counts of attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee and one misdemeanor count of assault on a public safety officer with bodily fluid.
Frost pleaded guilty in April and had four of his charges reduced from Class 3A felonies to Class 4 felonies.
On March 8, Frost was being told to follow rules at the regional center and was being redirected by security officials because he was “acting out,” said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. Frost refused to follow orders and began to physically lash out, kicking and striking at least two security officials and spitting in the face of at least one other. At least two of the employees experienced pain from the assaults.
It took Frost less than 24 hours to assault at least two more employees.
Kiernan said the regional center did not immediately refer the incidents from the prior day to law enforcement, so Frost again became aggressive and said he was going to continue acting out until the sheriff came and got him.
Frost then kicked one employee and bit another, causing them both pain — with at least one of the victims experiencing significant pain, Kiernan said.
Frost’s most recent assaults of regional center employees came less than a month after he returned to the psychiatric facility. He was released from prison on Feb. 17 after serving a year for attempted third-degree assault on a DHHS employee and criminal mischief.
Frost has completed six sentences at Nebraska prisons. He spent nearly 5 years behind bars from 1999 to 2004 for child sexual assault out of Holt County.
He’s now been convicted of 14 felony assaults and one count each of terroristic threats and criminal mischief since 2004, all of which resulted in prison sentences. He also has served sentences for misdemeanor assaults.
In January 2022, after breaking a sprinkler in his jail cell, Frost told deputies that he wanted to go to prison and that he would continue to act out no matter where he was housed.
Kube asked Frost if he had any thought or concern for the effects his assaults had on regional center workers. “Yes, your honor — after the fact,” Frost responded.
“Well, then you must know about the effect that you're going to have on these people before you do it then, too, right?” Kube asked, to which Frost agreed. “But you do it anyway.”
Kiernan said on Wednesday that the court system essentially would be rewarding Frost’s bad behavior by sending him to jail or prison.
“But I don’t really see any other options that the court has,” he said.
Kiernan added that Frost had compiled so many assaults that there “are almost too many to keep track of.” He asked Kube to sentence Frost to prison instead of jail.
“I'm just afraid that if he doesn't get to go where he wants to go, then he’ll lash out and potentially harm our jailers here,” Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Frost was first committed to the Norfolk Regional Center — which houses people who are considered to be dangerous sex offenders — in 2004 and that it probably seems to him that he will never complete programming there and be released.
“And I'm not saying any of this to try and validate what he's done,” Hartner said. “And I don't think he would try to do that, either. He knows he's not supposed to assault people, but he's in a program where he doesn't feel like he's getting any sort of treatment for what he's in there for. And this is, I guess, the only recourse he thinks he has.”
Frost had been moved to a unit at the regional center that doesn’t allow him to work, Hartner said, whereas, in prison, Frost could find some sort of job within the prison system.
“Perhaps, that is more rewarding to him than being stuck at the regional center where he can't work and he can't get programming that he finds effective,” Hartner added. “I'm not trying to justify anything, maybe just explain what's going on in his mind. Obviously, if this keeps happening, he's going to be there until he dies at this point.”
The defense attorney asked Kube to consider a 2-year sentence for Frost — a year for both of his cases.
Frost told Kube that he doesn’t like jail but likes prison. He asked Kube to consider giving him a jail sentence to give him more motivation than prison would.
Kube told Frost that he didn’t believe a county jail sentence would provide Frost with the motivation he needs to stop doing what he does.
“You know what you’re going to do; you know before you do it,” Kube said. “You know, you keep committing these crimes so you can get out of the regional center. You're out of the regional center. And you like it so much at the pen that I’ll give you pen time.”
Frost has to decide on his own whether he wants to stop assaulting people or not, Kube said, and he can’t rely on the mindset of, “I don't like it here, so I'm not going to do this stuff anymore.”
“That’s not going to work,” the judge said. “... You have to work the program if you're ever going to get out of the regional center; that's all there is to it. Whether you think it's helping you or not, you have to work the program. I don't want you to be in there for the rest of your life. I don't think you deserve that.
“But you've been in front of me before and you've apologized for your actions before. We talked about the effect this has on other people. That just doesn't work. I don't know what does work with you.”
Frost must serve 4½ years before he can be released. He was given credit for 34 days already served in jail.
Once he is released from prison, Frost will be transported back to the regional center for programming.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499), failure to appear
— Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 21 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 106 days served, as well as 18 months’ postrelease supervision and court costs.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Richard Franklin, 31, Madison County Jail, had a motion to continue his hearing sustained.
— Jeremy T. Mier, 47, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.