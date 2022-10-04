MADISON — A South Dakota midwife had her case bound over to Madison County District Court on Monday.
County Judge Michael Long determined there was probable cause that Judy Jones, 75, violated an order to cease and desist practicing midwifery last year in Madison County.
Long said that while evidence presented in Jones’ case includes a plethora of hearsay statements, enough evidence was adduced by prosecutors to show Jones delivered a baby after she was ordered by the state not to do so.
Jones was charged on March 17 with failure to cease and desist, a Class 3 felony, following an investigation by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
At a July 7 preliminary hearing, an investigator with the DHHS testified that a physician’s assistant notified the DHHS that a woman hired Jones to deliver her baby in August 2021 in Madison County. The woman had shown up at the hospital because she sustained vaginal lacerations consistent with “military-style” medical procedures during childbirth, the investigator testified.
DHHS records indicate, the investigator said, that Jones was ordered by the state three separate times not to practice nurse midwifery in Nebraska because she is not a licensed physician. The investigator’s colleagues also have conducted investigations into Jones, she said.
Jones’ attorney, Stu Dornan, said in July that no evidence presented by Madison County Attorney Joe Smith at Jones’ preliminary hearing indicated that Jones was present for the delivery of the baby. And if one believes that Jones was present during the delivery, Dornan said, there wasn’t any evidence that debunked the possibility that the delivery was a “Good Samaritan” act by Jones.
On Monday, Dornan doubled down on his belief that the state hadn’t presented evidence that showed Jones was present when the baby was delivered. The mother, according to Dornan, said that Jones provided only prenatal care.
Smith said the mother had told the physician’s assistant that Jones delivered the baby, and the mother had lacerations consistent with giving birth.
“The record in its entirety meets the requirement for probable cause,” Smith said.
Long, in binding the case over, said he had viewed a photo of Jones provided by a private investigator from 10 years ago when Jones was ordered to cease and desist midwifery practice. There was enough evidence, the judge said, to find that the Judy Jones in the courtroom was the same Judy Jones who was photographed a decade ago.
“There’s a strong inference,” he said. “How many people are named Judy Jones that are midwives that look the same as in that picture?”
Long said there also were multiple statements indicating Jones’ presence during the delivery.
According to the DHHS, the care that licensed midwife nurses are permitted to provide in Nebraska includes attendance at childbirth; prenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care; normal obstetrical and gynecological services for women; and care for the newborn immediately following birth.
In Nebraska, only medical doctors or physician’s assistants under the direction of a medical doctor are able to perform a pre-planned at-home delivery.
Jones had been ordered to stop practicing in Nebraska without a license in 1999, and she has not sought a license as a certified nurse midwife in the state, a representative at the DHHS told the Daily News.
Jones’ Madison County charge is among a string of trouble she has faced in connection with unlicensed midwifery practice.
She assisted in two at-home births — one in August 1999 and one in March 2001 in Minnehaha County, South Dakota. In April 2001, she was indicted on four counts of unlicensed practice of midwifery in connection with the two at-home births. Jones was previously found in contempt of the court’s 1993 injunction not to practice without a license.
Jones also had faced charges out of Custer County, Nebraska, in connection with the 2011 death of an infant boy.
Smith said Monday that Jones also could face charges out of Douglas County stemming from a baby’s death in which Jones allegedly was involved in the delivery.
The 75-year-old Jones is scheduled to appear in district court on Thursday, Oct. 20. Dornan said he would file a plea in abatement in district court, essentially an appeal of the county court’s decision that there was probable cause that a crime was committed.