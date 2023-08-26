MADISON — A Norfolk man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a salvage yard had his bail increased on Friday after a prosecutor raised concerns about the alleged victim being contacted.
District Judge Mark Johnson increased David Perrin’s bail from $250,000 to $500,000, meaning Perrin, 62, would have to post $50,000 to be released.
Perrin appeared in district court on Friday after having his felony case — which includes charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and enticement by electronic device — bound over from Madison County Court on Tuesday.
He is not scheduled to be arraigned until September, but a hearing was scheduled for Friday because Perrin believed he would be able to post bail, and an order is in place stating that Perrin must post his bail in open court.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he was informed about 10 minutes before Perrin’s hearing Friday afternoon that the victim had recently received a letter from Perrin. After he was charged, Perrin was ordered by a county judge not to have any direct or indirect contact with the victim or anybody else under the age of 18.
The letter sent by Perrin wasn’t believed to be incriminating or sexual in nature, Kiernan said, but it was still a violation of Perrin’s bond.
Further, he said, police had begun a new investigation into allegations that Perrin sexually assaulted a second child.
The second alleged victim was interviewed by a child advocacy specialist, Kiernan said, and the interview revealed a similar fact pattern presented in Perrin’s existing case involving the first alleged victim.
“And when those events occurred — they’re similar in both cases — there was electronic communications going on,” Kiernan said. “I think there was even a code put in place, with different numbers representing different types of sexual acts, your honor.”
The deputy county attorney said that $250,000 bond for Perrin was not necessary or appropriate, and that if the court felt the need to set a bond, it should be $500,000.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, asked Johnson to consider $100,000 bail for Perrin. Hartner said Perrin’s wife has health issues and needs Perrin as a caretaker.
Moreover, Perrin doesn’t have a criminal history, Hartner said.
“As far as some of the things the (deputy) county attorney has said, that's all very new to us,” she said. “We don’t know what he’s charged with. I haven't been able to review anything he's told the court about, so I would just ask the court to consider either continuing the ($250,000) bond or $100,000.”
Johnson, in increasing Perrin’s bail, cited the original allegations against Perrin, the letter he wrote to the alleged victim and accusations that there may be a second victim.
The judge ordered that Perrin, if he is able to post his increased bail amount, still must do so in open court.
Perrin was charged as a result of an alleged incident on Aug. 4 in which he picked up a 12-year-old girl from her house under the guise that she would help him pick out a gift for his wife.
Instead, according to an arrest affidavit, Perrin took the girl to Southside Salvage in Norfolk, where he was employed, and sexually assaulted the girl inside a van.
Perrin also is alleged to have electronically exchanged explicit photos with the alleged victim.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday, Sept. 21.