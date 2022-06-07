STANTON — A Stanton man appeared in Stanton County District Court on Monday after a judge denied motions to dismiss four charges related to alleged sexual assaults that happened from 1999 to 2007.
Adam Reese, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of child abuse following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office that began in April 2018.
In a May 2018 interview with an employee at the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, a girl said she was sexually assaulted by Reese during the summer months of 2003, when she was 3 or 4 years old. Reese was 16 years old at the time.
The girl alleged that she was digitally penetrated by Reese five to seven times between the ages of 3 and 5, when Reese was 16 to 18 years old. A probable-cause affidavit indicates that the alleged sexual assaults occurred at an in-home daycare in Stanton.
When the girl was 10 or 11 years old, she said, she learned that Reese had been involved in a separate sexual assault for which he was convicted and sentenced to prison. The girl said she was afraid at the time to come forward with allegations against Reese.
In April 2018, the girl said she had been experiencing emotional issues and told a family member what Reese had done to her, prompting an investigation.
During an investigation into the girl’s allegations against Reese, a Stanton County sheriff’s deputy learned that a boy made allegations of sexual assault against Reese in 2011, when the boy was 16.
The boy alleged that Reese sexually assaulted him on several occasions from 1999 to 2003, a period of time in which the boy was 4 to 7 years old and Reese was about 8 years older.
The boy told a forensic interview specialist that Reese would ask the boy to come play video games in the basement at Reese’s home. It was learned through the interview that Reese allegedly performed sex acts on the boy at least 10 times.
According to the affidavit, Reese encountered the alleged male victim and his father outside a Stanton business sometime within the past five years. Reese apparently apologized to the boy, then in his early 20s, and the father for what had allegedly happened several years ago.
Charges against Reese were filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office toward the end of 2019, and Reese posted 10% of a $50,000 bond shortly thereafter and has remained out of jail since.
In September 2020, Reese’s attorney, Doug Stratton, motioned to transfer Reese’s case to juvenile court on the argument that Reese was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses.
Citing a 2016 ruling in a separate case that was later affirmed by the Nebraska Supreme Court, District Judge James Kube denied the motion made on Reese’s behalf to transfer his case to juvenile court. The Nebraska Supreme Court said, “The mere fact that (the defendant) was a juvenile at the time of the offense does not automatically give him the right to be tried as a juvenile.”
Two weeks after Kube’s ruling, Stratton filed a motion to dismiss Reese’s charges, alleging that the prosecution’s delay in filing charges caused substantial prejudice to Reese’s right to a fair trial. Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli said in a May 2021 deposition that he had insufficient evidence in 2011 to convict Reese of any crimes committed against the boy, so he didn’t file charges at the time.
Stratton further alleged that the delay was intentional so that prosecutors could gain an unfair tactical advantage over Reese.
“Waiting 17 years creates ambiguity and inability to remember specific dates and times from witnesses,” Stratton said in his motion.
After a string of continuances, both the defense and prosecuting attorneys submitted briefs regarding the motion to dismiss for Kube to review. The judge took the case under advisement in March and issued an order on May 25 denying the motions to dismiss.
In his order, Kube said there had been no showing by Reese’s defense of actual prejudice to Reese’s right to a fair trial. No evidence or argument has been put forth that establishes an unfair tactical advantage over Reese, Kube said.
Additionally, although Reese’s alleged criminal acts against the girl occurred prior to April 12, 2006, Reese was 19 years old when any sort of allegations came to light. Nineteen is above the age of majority and, therefore, Kube found that the juvenile court could not have exercised jurisdiction of Reese at that point.
Each sexual assault charge against Reese is a Class 2 felony that carries a punishment of 1 to 50 years in prison. The child abuse charge is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years’ imprisonment, so Reese could face 3 to 153 years in prison if he is convicted.
Reese appeared in court alongside Stratton on Monday. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Reese’s case and was represented by William Tangeman.
A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, and a jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Stratton said the defense would engage in plea negotiations and attempt to get Reese’s case resolved before trial.