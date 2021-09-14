A 15-year-old Norfolk girl convicted of first-degree assault was ordered Monday to undergo intensive correctional treatment at a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) facility.
Following nearly three hours of witness testimony, evidentiary hearings and closing arguments, Judge Michael Long determined that a treatment center stay was needed for the girl to “make necessary change” in her life.
Defendant 1 appeared alongside her attorney, Jason Doele, and her mother. The prosecution was represented by Nathan Eckstrom, deputy Madison County attorney.
Long’s ruling came after the girl, who is being identified as “Defendant 1” because she is a minor, admitted to first-degree assault in May once it was determined she had participated in the attack of another teenager in February.
Defendant 1 and a co-defendant could be seen on video striking and kicking the victim repeatedly for about a minute about her entire body, causing the victim a concussion and debilitating headaches for several months.
Defendant 1’s stay at YRTC is mandated to expire once she turns 19 years old, but juveniles usually reside at such facilities for six months to a year.
Before Long’s judgment Monday, six witnesses provided testimony. Among those testifying was the grandfather of the victim.
He said his granddaughter, of whom he has legal guardianship, had been friends with Defendant 1 for a period of time, but there had been a “falling out.” The grandfather said he was concerned when his granddaughter had agreed to exchange clothes with Defendant 1 and Defendant 2 because “they hadn’t been talking a whole lot.”
Once his granddaughter called him to come pick her up at Defendant 1’s home, where the assault occurred, the grandfather instantly noticed several dark stains resembling blood on the girl’s shirt, as well as a pool of blood that had dripped from her face into her cupped hands.
“I felt like I let her down and didn’t do what I was supposed to do,” he said. “It frightened me.”
More than seven months after the attack, the victim’s grandfather testified that the girl still suffers from headaches that she didn’t previously deal with. She also dealt with such significant pain after the incident that even slight movements would make her sick to her stomach.
Furthermore, he said, the girl has become noticeably withdrawn since she was attacked.
“I just know that she doesn’t act the same as she did before,” the grandfather said.
Eckstrom also offered evidentiary exhibits containing multiple videos of the beating recorded by Defendant 1’s sister and a juvenile male. While the videos played in court, the victim could be seen in tears.
Eckstrom said he was unaware if the others inside the home were involved in the purported plan to beat the victim, but there were multiple people ready to tape the incident, signaling premeditation.
“The logical conclusion is that this was a planned assault. If it wasn’t, that doesn’t make it any better,” Eckstrom said. “It’s just as concerning that this juvenile is capable of producing that violence at any given time.”
Doele, in arguing for Defendant 1 to be ordered to just community-based supervision, said his client had recognized the seriousness of what she did. She also has complied with bond conditions and has not been involved in any disciplinary incidents since returning to school, he said.
Among the witnesses called by Doele was Ashton Ohde, a licensed independent mental health practitioner. Defendant 1 was recommended to attend therapy services since her charge arose and has been a client of Ohde’s since April.
Ohde said Defendant 1 has shown increased remorse as time has passed and exhibited a considerable amount of drive.
“She’s motivated to reach her goals of one day getting out of trouble,” Ohde said.
Defendant 1 has benefited from therapy, she said, and would be aided by continued therapy.
Also testifying was Larissa Funk, a juvenile probation officer. Funk said since she began supervising Defendant 1 in May or June, she’s had “zero issues” with Defendant 1 complying with said conditions of release.
Funk said she had not noticed any minimization of actions by Defendant 1 and that she did not believe Defendant 1 should be sent to YRTC.
“She has complied with her individual therapy. She has not done anything with her conditions to have to seek a higher level of care,” Funk said. “We would not move to YRTC unless we exhausted all community-provided services; and we have not because we have not needed to.”
The witnesses who testified on behalf of the defense said they wouldn’t have qualms about Defendant 1’s ability to be safely supervised in Norfolk. Eckstrom said, however, that a psychological evaluation indicated that Defendant 1 showed no remorse for her actions and failed to exhibit any empathy.
After a short recess, Eckstrom called Carey Hopkins, Madison County juvenile accountability officer, to the stand for rebuttal.
Hopkins testified that she received a report from a Norfolk police officer that Defendant 1 had been involved in a separate assaultive incident at school on Jan. 25, just 10 days before the in-home assault.
During that incident, Defendant 1’s sister had allegedly kicked a juvenile male and threw a glass of water at him, with the incident being recorded by Defendant 1. Eckstrom appeared to be painting a picture of repeated involvement in assaultive incidents by Defendant 1.
Doele repeatedly objected to Eckstrom’s portrayal of the alleged Jan. 25 incident, which Long overruled.
Following Hopkins’ testimony, each attorney gave closing arguments.
Eckstrom, in asking Long to sustain his motion to commit Defendant 1 to YRTC, said it is in the best interest of the community for her to undergo intensive treatment at a youth facility.
“I think if an assault like this can happen again and if this kid is left in the community, that it certainly leaves the community open to similar assaults by this juvenile or others,” he said.
The predisposition investigation report recommended 9 to 12 months’ probation instead of YRTC, but Eckstrom asked the judge to go against that recommendation.
“If we were in adult court, this would be a Class 2 felony and she could be sentenced to a term of 50 years,” he said. “I don’t know that she would be sentenced to 50 years, but I don’t believe a sentence of 9 to 12 months’ probation would be appropriate. That recommendation is ridiculous.”
Doele said he wasn’t aware of any time that Defendant 1 had downplayed the situation, while also noting that there isn’t any reason to believe the assault was not an isolated incident.
He also said Defendant 1 was under the influence of LSD at the time of the attack and “wasn’t in her right mind.”
“That’s never been an excuse, but that’s certainly an explanation for why she acted out of character,” he said.
Long told Defendant 1 she is lucky that the victim was not seriously injured or killed.
“Had that been an adult case — attempted first-degree assault — the jury would have been out for about 15 minutes and come back with a guilty verdict,” the judge said. “I have zero doubt that your intention was to provide specific bodily injury.”
When he saw the video, Long said, it gave a different flavor to what went on.
“The video shows a person who is capable of horrible things,” he said.
Defendant 1 will be transported to a YRTC facility later this week. She will be housed at the juvenile detention center in Madison until she is transported.
“I’m going to ask that you make use of this time to try to improve yourself,” Long said. “Make serious changes in your life. This is unfathomable to an old guy like me that a young girl could do something like this.”
Defendant 2, who admitted to first-degree assault in August, is scheduled for a disposition hearing on Monday, Oct. 18.