MADISON — A Beemer man who’d been charged with eight felonies in connection to a May 11 incident involving a partial stick of dynamite had all but one of his charges bound over to Madison County District Court on Thursday.
County Judge Donna Taylor ruled that there was enough evidence against Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, presented at a preliminary hearing to show probable cause that he committed seven felonies.
Taylor bound over two counts each of terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment, as well as possession of a destructive device, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine.
The judge dismissed without prejudice an eighth count of possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person, meaning that prosecutors can refile the charge in district court. Taylor said no evidence was presented at Thursday’s hearing to show that Red Tomahawk is prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.
Deputy Brett Lee and Sgt. David McCart with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office testified at Thursday’s hearing. Lee had previously described the events of May 11 in an arrest affidavit.
Red Tomahawk allegedly told two women with whom he was in a vehicle that he would blow them up with a partial stick of dynamite if their vehicle stopped or if law enforcement became involved.
The driver of the vehicle had said that she and Red Tomahawk previously were in a relationship. She said she was driving Red Tomahawk to Norfolk from her home in Randolph, and a friend of hers also was in the vehicle.
Red Tomahawk and the women had been traveling southbound on Highway 81 toward Norfolk. The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue.
Authorities detained Red Tomahawk after he exited the vehicle. Bomb technicians with the Nebraska State Patrol later found the explosive device inside the vehicle, as well as three knives, a glass pipe with white residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine and THC wax.
Red Tomahawk was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he allegedly denied making any threats but admitted to saying some things he shouldn’t have.
Red Tomahawk is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Friday, June 23. He is being held on $250,000 bail.
Earlier this week, Red Tomahawk also was charged with tampering with a witness and terroristic threats. A sheriff’s office investigator alleged that, while in jail, Red Tomahawk called one of the women who was in the vehicle and threatened to kill her, in addition to telling the woman that she needs to recant a written statement she provided to authorities in May.
He must now also post 10% of $25,000 bail to be released.