MADISON — A district judge has ruled that probable cause exists that a Norfolk man committed first-degree sexual assault of a child, allowing the case to proceed to arraignment.
District Judge Mark Johnson made the finding following a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in the case of 28-year-old Martin Larios-Ramos, who was charged March 21 with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Larios-Ramos initially was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child in October 2021 but had an additional, more serious charge added after one of Larios-Ramos’ alleged victims revealed in March that, in addition to sexual contact, Larios-Ramos’ purported acts also involved at least one occasion in which there was digital penetration between Oct. 31, 2019, and Oct. 8, 2021.
Norfolk Police Sgt. Ben McBride, a former detective, testified at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing. McBride investigated allegations against Larios-Ramos in October 2021 and wrote Larios-Ramos’ arrest affidavit.
He testified that he observed the interviews of three girls conducted at the Faith Regional Health Services Child Advocacy Center. Each of the girls alleged that there had been numerous times that they were asleep and later awoke to Larios-Ramos touching their legs.
The girls also said that they had witnessed each other being touched by Larios-Ramos.
Most of the incidents occurred at Larios-Ramos’ Norfolk home. McBride wrote in his affidavit that one girl recounted an occurrence at a residence separate from the other incidents in which she said Larios-Ramos stopped touching her when somebody else walked into the room.
The same girl alleged that the abuse started when she was around 9 years old. Larios-Ramos told her not to tell anyone about what had happened, she said.
Larios-Ramos was arrested on Oct. 13, 2021, and has spent most of the past 18 months in jail on the two third-degree child sexual assault charges related to purported sexual assaults against two of the three alleged victims.
But on March 20, McBride testified, an employee with the Madison County Attorney’s Office was explaining court proceedings to the third alleged victim — whom Larios-Ramos had not yet been charged in connection to — in preparation for trial when the girl provided the employee with information she hadn’t disclosed during her child advocacy interview.
The girl said there was an occasion in which she woke up to Larios-Ramos digitally penetrating her. She had not previously revealed that Larios-Ramos did anything beyond touching her and the other two girls. The girl believed she was around 9 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault and that other incidents involving touching had occurred over the span of multiple years after.
McBride said he did not do any formal investigation into Larios-Ramos’ case after he wrote the arrest affidavit until he was informed of the additional information in March.
John Rogers, Larios-Ramos’ attorney, asked McBride if he recalled the third alleged victim not revealing any information about being digitally penetrated during her child advocacy interview. McBride said he would have taken note of said disclosure if it was made.
The police sergeant also said the first-degree child sexual assault charge against Larios-Ramos derived solely from his conversation with the county attorney’s office employee.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith asked McBride about “delayed disclosure,” which, as its name implies, is when victims of a crime such as sexual abuse do not initially feel safe disclosing certain information for what McBride said could be a variety of reasons. As time passes, many victims will gain enough comfort to reveal facts about what happened to them, he said.
McBride estimated that he had worked hundreds of cases involving sexual abuse. He testified that, more common than not, victims experience delayed disclosure.
Rogers argued that the state did not meet its low burden of proof in showing there is probable cause that Larios-Ramos committed first-degree sexual assault of a child.
“If the county attorney’s employee can, 2 years later, tell an officer some information, and that is somehow probable cause to charge someone, then I think we are all in danger of being charged with felonies,” Rogers said. “As we can see, there’s not really any evidentiary basis. We’ve got the office of the county attorney feeding some information to an officer who didn’t do any investigation in this case after 2021.”
Johnson, in finding probable cause, said there was testimony that digital penetration allegedly perpetrated by Larios-Ramos caused her pain, both immediately and when she urinated afterward.
Further, there was evidence that the alleged acts occurred when the victim was under 12 years old and Larios-Ramos was at least 19.
“The information is sufficient given the nature of the source,” Johnson said. “This is not an anonymous advisement. This is an advisement during an interview with the victim that occurred.
“And whether or not the state can prove that at time of trial is one thing. But as far as moving forward with probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed, there is sufficient proof.”
Larios-Ramos is scheduled to be arraigned on his first-degree child sexual assault charge — which carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison — on Friday, May 5. A pre-trial hearing on the two third-degree child sexual assault charges — which carry up to 3 years in prison — are scheduled for the same day.
Larios-Ramos is being held on $250,000 bail. He would need to post 10%, or $25,000, to be released.