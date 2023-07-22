Contrary to some beliefs, housing — not jobs — hinders economic growth in small towns.
That was among the topics covered Thursday evening when the Madison County Joint Planning Commission conducted hearings and voted to update a couple of communities’ comprehensive plans and made plans to update the county’s overcall comprehensive plan.
Bobbi Pettit of Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, who specializes in planning, and Heather McWhorter, Madison County’s zoning administrator, both have made that observation and have heard those comments from officials.
At the same time, the joint planning commission on Thursday conducted public hearings and approved updated comprehensive plans for the City of Battle Creek and Newman Grove. Both plans will next go to their respective city councils for final consideration.
Pettit said looking at U.S. Census data in Nebraska small towns going to back to 1980, there were a “decent number” of homes being built before that.
“Then in 1980, it just stopped. It dropped off,” Pettit said.
From what she has read, the ag recession of the 1980s was hard on the state and ag businesses. Coming out of that, Nebraska became determined to create jobs.
“I could see that as well on the economic development boards that we were helping to set up,” Pettit said. “A lot of the entrepreneurship efforts were all about creating jobs. I think we just believed that if we created the jobs, everything else would just fall into place.”
Pettit once worked for U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne, including helping towns with economic development before starting her own economic development company nearly six years ago.
“Now we are learning that we have all these unfilled jobs with great wages and we don’t have the people to take them. And so, housing development is economic development now,” Pettit said.
Nebraskans have always known that good schools, farmers and agriculture are important for economic development.
“One thing that we have forgotten is that our small towns are important and our communities are important. Lots of kids grow up in small towns in Nebraska and you see these small towns where every time it rains, the street floods. That’s because we don’t have adequate storm sewers or curbs and gutters. Or you walk to school by a vacant house and there’s that’s one nasty, vacant house that you just accept because you have lived with it for so long.”
That’s where zoning and planning can make a difference.
Economic development goes so far, but then it takes elected officials who are educated on planning.
“Planning is not the same thing as civil engineering, so if our communities haven’t had the opportunity to plan, they haven’t had the opportunity to do a major capital expenditure. It can be scary for a board member. I know I would be scared. I don’t think they have been given the level of support they need all the time to make a decision,” Pettit said.
Many of these board members and elected officials in small towns work full-time jobs, come to the board meetings in the evening because they want to give back, then get asked difficult questions.
It might be a decision on spending $200,000 of taxpayer money for a lift station or a $2 million bond to fix streets. Educating the elected officials on the background helps them to make these decisions, she said.
Pettit helped to update the Tilden comprehensive plan a couple of years ago. Now when it is time to make decisions, the residents can see the investments made on planning.
It takes efforts and hard work, with the dividends paying off later at decision time.
“To bring this all back, I think our lack of housing has a lot to do with our lack of planning,” Pettit said.
The joint planning commission also received an update on the efforts to update the county’s comprehensive plan.
McWhorter said public hearings would take place on the county’s comprehensive plan that will offer the public an opportunity to provide input. Then after that, plans are to hold a public hearing in October by the joint planning commission to consider the updated plan.
If it is approved then, it will be forwarded to the county board.
McWhorter said the county last updated its comprehensive plan in 2003, so it probably is time.
Pettit said there is no law on how often a city or county needs to update a comprehensive plan. In fact, cities and counties that don’t have zoning don’t have to do it.
In general, however, Pettit said it is generally recommended that comprehensive plans are updated every 10 years.