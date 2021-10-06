A nationally renowned journalist based in New York is pursuing publication of a book that will feature in-depth stories about the late James Scurlock and Jake Gardner.
In September 2020, Gardner, a White man, was charged with four felonies, including manslaughter, after he shot and killed Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black man.
The incident happened outside a bar owned by Gardner on May 30, 2020, during Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha. Gardner had said he shot Scurlock in self defense.
Gardner committed suicide in September 2020 in Hillsboro, Oregon — days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Both the killing of Scurlock and Gardner’s suicide gained national attention and further intensified conversations about racial injustice nationwide.
Media outlets dug into what transpired the night Scurlock died and the subsequent legal proceedings. But a New York-based journalist, Joe Sexton, is taking a deeper dive into each man’s upbringing, criminal past and occupations in a book he’s been working on for about a year.
The book has a Norfolk connection, as the publication will include a detailed account of an armed robbery near downtown in December 2014. On that day, Scurlock and three others entered a residence armed with guns and demanded money, drugs and cellphones.
Scurlock, then 16, was convicted of burglary in 2015 and sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison.
Sexton and another New York journalist, John Jordan, filed a motion in August requesting a copy of the bill of exceptions from Scurlock’s case. The bill of exceptions includes testimony from each of Scurlock’s court hearings.
Sexton and Jordan appeared in Madison County District Court through Zoom on Sept. 24 seeking authorization to acquire court copies from Scurlock’s case.
Judge Mark Johnson, who sentenced Scurlock to prison in 2015, granted the two journalists permission to obtain the copies. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, didn’t object.
Sexton said he hopes to tell a full and definitive account of the tragedy that claimed Scurlock’s life last year, plus the aftermath that resulted in Gardner taking his own life. Sexton is working with the families of both men to give readers a comprehensive perspective of the two, he said.
“As part of that, James Scurlock and Mr. Gardner have criminal records attached to them,” Sexton said. “... It would be enormously helpful and instructive for the public to see the (presentence investigation) report on the young Mr. Scurlock.”
There are a number of sealed evidentiary exhibits outside the record that Sexton and Jordan are hoping to access, which Smith said would be difficult to do.
In the Madison County case involving Scurlock, he was one of four armed males who had invaded a house in the 100 block of Madison Avenue on Dec. 1, 2014, and demanded marijuana, cash and cellphones.
Scurlock’s co-defendants in the robbery case were John Harden, Pierre Evans and Rochester Pruitt. Harden received the lengthiest prison sentence of the four (10-15 years), and Scurlock received the shortest sentence (3-5 years).
Scurlock was a runaway to Norfolk from Omaha at the time of the robbery. He also was convicted of assault and battery in January 2019 and third-degree domestic assault in February 2020.
Sexton is also digging into the criminal past of Gardner, who had been convicted of multiple assaults, theft, disturbing the peace and reckless driving before the May 2020 shooting.
Sexton worked as a reporter and editor at the New York Times for 25 years, where he and his staff won the Pulitzer Prize twice. He then spent eight years as a senior editor at ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit news outlet based in New York.
The request to access filings from Scurlock’s Madison County case were made solely to gather facts and assist in the research of Sexton’s planned non-fiction book, Jordan said.
“It is intended to advance the public interest and is not made to harass anybody or for any other harmful purpose,” he said.