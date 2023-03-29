MADISON — As faithful readers likely have observed, there has been a stream of letters to the editor in the Daily News from inmates concerning the Madison County Jail.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said the letters have led some readers to misconstrue what is taking place at the jail and how it is operated.
Uhlir said while some people in the community may not be concerned because they believe the inmates should try to avoid jail, there are others who believe the inmates are not being heard.
Following the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sheriff Todd Volk and Capt. Terry Kotrous, the jail administrator, provided a report on the jail standards to commissioners.
Volk said it began with the food situation, with some inmates alleging they were not getting enough to eat.
“We do pass jail board standards,” Volk said, noting the most recent state approval was in November.
And as part of an investigation by the state ombudsman, there is plenty of caloric intake for the inmates, Volk said.
Once the inmates get out of jail, there are plenty of great restaurants in Madison County that the inmates may go that offer plenty of caloric intake, or they can eat all they want at home, Volk said.
Volk also read from a letter that states the Madison County Jail’s menu plans and meals meet and surpass all jail standards for nutrition and caloric guidelines. Inmates are served at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m., he said.
For the overnight, it is 14 hours between meals, while jail board standards allow up to 15 hours between the evening meal and breakfast.
One of the recent letters complained about white water deposits and the taste of the water.
Volk said the jail is on Madison city water, which anyone who lives in Madison understands has a high mineral content.
“Every one of the inmates is responsible for cleaning their cell. With that being said, some (mineral) does build up. They can request to have a scouring pad and proper cleaning supplies. We’ll have a deputy sit in there with them because that’s the way it is with those chemicals. They can clean it up,” Volk said.
Another concern from an inmate was about coldness in the cells.
Volk said the temperature is kept at 72 degrees all year.
Some of the complaining results from the inmates being in jail. Some of it also comes from boredom, Volk said.
Uhlir said one of the main letter writers received a letter back from the ombudsman going over all his grievances. They were unfounded, he said.
“It (the grievances) isn’t just falling on deaf ears,” Uhlir said. “These aren’t just papers they are throwing in the corner.”
Uhlir said the county is held accountable for the jail standards by the state. The jail also is inspected by the commissioners four times a year.
Ron Schmidt, another commissioner, said he has no doubts the jail is being handled correctly by the sheriff’s department.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he agrees, saying he has “no concerns.”
Kotrous said one of the recurring themes in the letters are that the inmates want to be able to buy snacks in a commissary.
“We are probably the only jail in Nebraska that doesn’t have snacks in commissary,” Kotrous said.
About 10 years ago or so, the average caloric intake for inmate was 2,500 calories. Then it was dropped to 2,300 calories because all of the jails were offering snacks in commissary.
Madison County Jail, on the other hand, supplies the inmates with 2,800 to 2,900 calories per day, Kotrous said. The national average for a male, depending on his size, is about 2,500 to 3,000 calories per day, and for females it is 2,000 to 2,500 calories, he said.
Then consider that about 99% of the inmates have visitors drop money in their accounts so they may purchase items from commissary.
“No food (purchases are allowed), I feel, because most of these inmates are on some type of government assistance, often with five or six children with ... (different partners). Here they’re bringing $50 to $100 a week so these people can lay in here and eat snacks and drink pop while the kids go without,” Kotrous said.
Allowing snacks also brings in other issues, such as gambling and contraband getting brought into the jail, Kotrous said.
And it is correct, there is no sugar provided to inmates outside of on their cereal in the morning. The kitchen staff put the sugar on, he said.
“We do not supply sugar to the inmates because of hooch making,” Kotrous said.