Dusty Rose Butler, a senior at Wayne State College, reports moldy textbooks, missing cash, jewelry, checkbooks and more — all from her dorm room alone.
This after pipes in the attic of Anderson Hall, a dorm room, burst on Dec. 26, causing “widespread water damage in the attic and all four student living floors,” according to an email distributed to Wayne State students.
“The college contracted with ServPro for cleanup and restoration,” stated the same email, in addition to CNRD, according to a later statement to the Daily News from Jay Collier, a WSC representative.
CNRD is a subcontractor for ServPro. The contractors were responsible for cleaning students’ belongings and returning them to their rooms if they were affected by water damage, according to the email. It also stated that “some items have been declared non-salvageable by the contractor. These items are available for the students to inspect.”
Butler alleges students at the college have reported “missing (Nintendo) Switches, iPods, iPads, Roku remotes” and other electronic items, in addition to jewelry and cash, after the contractors came through student residences over the break.
Butler said she contacted campus security, which told her that her jewelry “might have been taken offsite for cleaning,” which Butler finds “hard to believe, because it was in a steel tote,” making water damage unlikely.
“The jewelry boxes are there, without the jewelry,” Butler said.
“I’m just very frustrated,” Butler added. “I can’t get answers out of most of the people that I’ve talked to, and I feel like I’m just getting passed around. This is one thing that I’ve been telling my parents this whole time was, I can live with damaged items, I can live with having to move midyear to a new dorm. I can live with that. But when there’s personal items taken, that’s just a step too far.”
Collier said the college is looking into the allegations.
“We hired a reputable national company to come in and do cleanup, Servpro and their subcontractor CRDN, and we have heard allegations of missing or stolen items, and we are working with the contractors on these issues,” Collier stated.
The housing contract for students stipulates that “the college accepts no liability for theft or loss of money, valuables, and personal property and no liability for damages to personal property due to water, fire, smoke or natural disaster.”
“I understand that students are upset,” Collier said. “There’s a claims process in place, and everyone will have their opportunity to file their claim and fill out a police report and do all those things. We just ask people’s patience as we work through the process.”
CRDN had not responded to a request for comment as of Tuesday.