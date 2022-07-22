MADISON — A man with a pattern of assaulting people was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a February domestic-violence incident at a Norfolk motel.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 56-year-old Ronald Howland of Onawa, Iowa, to 3 years in prison for second-offense third-degree domestic assault, a felony, and second-degree false imprisonment.
Howland’s convictions stem from a Feb. 23 incident in which police were called to the Super 8 motel in Norfolk after a woman could be heard yelling about calling 911 from a second-floor room.
Howland answered the motel-room door after officers arrived and told police that a woman in the room was “getting mean.” Police located the woman lying on the floor and noticed she had fresh and dried blood on her face, as well as visible facial injuries.
According to an affidavit, Howland told officers that he and the woman had gotten into a fight, but he denied assaulting the woman. The woman told law enforcement that Howland had become unhinged when she admitted to recent infidelity.
The victim said Howland had punched her multiple times and prevented her from calling 911. Howland also kept the woman from leaving the motel room.
Further, the victim described Howland having thrown her onto the motel bed while choking her to unconsciousness, explaining that she could not breathe when Howland choked her.
In May, Howland pleaded guilty to the domestic-assault and less serious false-imprisonment charges and, in exchange, the Madison County Attorney’s Office dismissed a strangulation charge.
At his sentencing, Howland told Kube that the victim hit him first, so he retaliated and hit her back. But Howland said he hit the woman only once and said he never choked her.
“I didn’t choke her; I wouldn’t choke anybody,” he said. “She hit me, I hit her, then she hit the floor.”
Howland admitted to the judge that he is an alcoholic. The first thing Howland would do if he had been sentenced to probation, he said, was seek treatment for alcohol addiction. Kube told Howland it seemed as though Howland has a problem both with alcohol and assaulting people.
“When people try to assault me, I try to protect myself. What can you do?” Howland said.
The judge pointed out domestic-assault convictions Howland has from 1996, 1999 and 2008. Howland said his convictions were from a long time ago and he couldn’t remember when they happened or how many times he’s been in legal trouble for assaults.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said he would call into question — at the least — Howland’s statement that the victim hit Howland first.
“There doesn’t appear to be any real defense — just a violent domestic assault,” Kiernan said. “And a history of assaulting women in the past.”
As such, the deputy county attorney said a significant sentence of incarceration would be necessary.
“It’s pretty sad commentary that he can’t even remember how many domestic assaults he’s had in his history,” Kiernan said.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Howland was observed to have swelling on his cheek after the incident, something that would corroborate Howland’s statement that the victim hit him first.
Howland and the victim were both intoxicated at the time of the assault, Hartner said, but Howland has stood firm that he didn’t choke the victim.
“He took a plea offer with a dismissal of the strangulation,” she said. “I think the (presentence investigation) suggested he didn't take responsibility. But he did; he pled to a felony and a misdemeanor.”
Hartner asked Kube to sentence Howland to time served — 148 days — and a term of postrelease supervision required with the domestic-assault conviction, or a term of probation.
Howland asked the judge for a chance at probation.
“I will never, ever be in jail again or be in here,” Howland said. “This is my last time here. I won’t lie to you.”
Kube found that there is a substantial likelihood that Howland would reoffend if he was placed on probation.
The 3-year term imposed on the domestic assault was the maximum sentence. Kube also sentenced Howland to the maximum 1 year in prison for the false-imprisonment conviction, but the judge ordered the two sentences to be served at the same time.
With good behavior, Howland must serve 18 months in prison less credit for 148 days served before he becomes eligible for mandatory release. He also was sentenced to 18 months’ postrelease supervision.
Kube sentenced others for the following:
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, failure to appear
— Jerica J. Moore, 34, Omaha, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 25 days served, $600, license revoked for 1 year, costs.
Attempted possession of a forged instrument, obstructing a police officer
— Kash R. Wolff, 29, 903 Sherwood Road, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 23 days served, costs.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 2 days served, 7 days to be served immediately, $100, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense
— Mark W. Bower, 31, Humphrey, 2 to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 1 day served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Others appeared (or did not appear) for hearings on the following charges:
Third-degree assault, third-degree assault on an officer, false information
— Kimberly A. Doyle, 34, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to each charge.
Conspiracy to deliver marijuana
— Logan C. Evans, 19, 2406 Hardison Drive, had a further hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22.
Postrelease supervision violation for assault by strangulation
— Lloyd R. Gilpin, 39, Omaha, failed to appear. Kube revoked Gilpin’s bond and ordered for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Sandra J. Harris, 39, Howells, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of cocaine
— Nour Kouatli, 26, Madison County Jail, pleaded not guilty.
Criminal impersonation ($5,000 or more), identity fraud
— Francisca Martin Sebastian, 34, Madison, had her arraignment continued to Thursday, Aug. 18.
First-degree assault
— Terron M. Nelson, 21, 913 S. Third St., pleaded not guilty.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Hunter Sonthana, 19, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 23, pleaded not guilty.
Probation violation for theft by shoplifting ($501-$1,499)
— Zachariah A. Andrews, 27, 205 S. Hickory St., had his arraignment continued to Thursday, Aug. 18.
Possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting ($0-$500), failure to appear
— Benjamin J. Blum, 40, 307 S. 10th St., had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Third-degree domestic assault — second offense
— Skyler A. Rodekohr, 27, Battle Creek, had a motion to continue his pretrial and trial sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rafael K. Perez, 33, Madison County Jail, had his sentencing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22.
Terroristic threats
— Calvin Wright, 35, Columbus, had a motion to undergo a competency evaluation sustained.