The former general manager at North Fork Area Transit who is accused of using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the nonprofit’s funds for personal expenditures may have left the United States.
In an affidavit filed on Dec. 28 requesting the granting of a search warrant for multiple electronic devices, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office wrote that Jeffrey Stewart, 31, who is charged with felony theft, has recently been outside the United States.
JEFF STEWART, the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit, is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The court filing further states that Stewart is aware that he has a warrant for his arrest that was signed by a judge on Dec. 16.
The investigator did not explain in the affidavit what information law enforcement authorities have that led them to conclude that Stewart had recently left the country and was aware of the arrest warrant.
In the affidavit, the investigator asked for the search warrant to be granted to gain access to subscriber and account billing information for a transit-issued cellphone that had been issued to Stewart.
Further, the investigator sought to obtain incoming and outgoing text messages and other forms of communication used on the cellphone between April 1 and Dec. 19; call history between those same dates; cell tower records; all stored photos and videos associated with the phone; and all stored voicemail messages connected to the device.
Court documents show that North Fork Area Transit also provided Stewart with a laptop. The location of both the laptop and cellphone were unknown as of Dec. 28 when the search warrant was applied for.
The investigator wrote that access to the cellphone and cell tower records may yield information about anyone else whom Stewart may have communicated with before, during or after the alleged thefts. The data also could identify potential witnesses or possible co-conspirators, the investigator said, and also may prove or dismiss Stewart’s motives for committing the alleged embezzlement.
Moreover, the investigator wrote that Stewart had resided at 418 Broadmoor Drive in Woodland Park, east of Norfolk. People claiming to be Stewart’s family members could be seen last week moving items out of the residence, according to the document.
In a Dec. 16 affidavit contained in an application for an arrest warrant for Stewart, another sheriff’s office investigator said an investigation into Stewart began after Sheriff Todd Volk received information that Stewart was making purchases on transit credit cards that were issued for business purchases only.
Traci Jeffrey, board president of North Fork Area Transit, had made Madison County Attorney Joe Smith aware of the alleged expenditures; Smith then notified Volk.
Investigators met with Jeffrey at the transit’s headquarters in Norfolk. During the meeting, according to the affidavit, Jeffrey said she had reviewed credit card statements and bank records that show purchases were made by Stewart for casinos, motels, nonbusiness airplane tickets and numerous smaller-scale purchases.
Jeffrey advised that she had copies of the credit card statements that she obtained from Elkhorn Valley Bank showing the purported purchases. Jeffrey also told investigators that Stewart had the authority to write checks and make transfers on a U.S. Bank account.
The credit card alleged to have been used by Stewart was frozen on or around Dec. 11 after the transit system board members said they became aware of unauthorized purchases being made.
Law enforcement officials initially alleged that Stewart misused around $740,000 in North Fork Area Transit funds. It is alleged in the Dec. 28 court filing that preliminary calculations indicate that there is between $750,000 and $1 million in misused funds.
The transit board had suspended Stewart in mid-December upon learning of the alleged monthslong theft. In a statement issued on Dec. 28, the board labeled Stewart as North Fork Area Transit’s “former transit manager.”
The board said it was “deeply shaken and saddened” by Stewart’s purported actions and that the board had met with Stewart monthly to review financial income statements to ensure funds were being spent properly. It had since appeared, the board said in its statement, that the information provided by Stewart was not accurate.
Stewart, who has served in a variety of transit management roles in Texas, Washington and Idaho over the last 12-plus years, was introduced as North Fork Area Transit’s general manager in February.
The 31-year-old, within a profile he has on a public networking website, describes himself to prospective employers as having a “proven effective ability to manage employees in all areas related to public transit” and someone who is “well-versed in federal regulation in regards to transportation.” Stewart also said he is well-versed in the purchasing guidelines for professional services.
Stewart is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking, a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. County Judge Michael Long fixed Stewart’s bond at $500,000 pending his arrest.