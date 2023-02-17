A Norfolk man has been charged with a felony as the result of a series of purported incidents involving a deputy at the Madison County Jail.
In a complaint filed Thursday, Tyson Tilden, 33, was charged with one count of terroristic threats, which is punishable by up to 3 years of imprisonment. Tilden has been housed at the jail since mid-January and is awaiting sentencing on a protection order violation.
On Feb. 5, a corrections deputy entered a jail pod to administer medication to other inmates, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the deputy went into the pod, Tilden allegedly started to throw an unknown liquid from his cell.
The deputy ordered Tilden to stop throwing “water,” to which Tilden initially obliged. But as soon as the deputy got to another cell, he said, Tilden again threw the unknown liquid from his cell. The liquid landed on the deputy’s clothing, shoes and arm. The deputy said the liquid smelled like urine.
Shortly thereafter, according to the affidavit, Tilden began to threaten the deputy, his wife and his family. Tilden allegedly said he had seen the deputy and his wife “on the outside” and was going to shoot them when he got out of jail. Tilden then reportedly made a hand gesture as if he was shooting a gun.
Further, the deputy alleged Tilden said, “Open the cell, and I will kill you.”
On Monday, just over a week after the first incident, Tilden purportedly threw used toilet paper at the same deputy, apparently with enough force that the toilet paper stuck to a wall.
It is also alleged that Tilden threw water from his jail cell toilet that nearly hit the corrections worker, actions the deputy described as “habitual and pervasive.”
On Tuesday, the deputy went into Tilden’s pod to pick up breakfast trays. After he picked up Tilden’s tray and approached another cell, Tilden allegedly threw a liquid through a crack on the cell door at the deputy.
The liquid, which the corrections worker again said smelled like urine, landed on his face, arm, clothing and shoes.
According to the affidavit, the deputy was unable to resume working until he went home, showered and changed his uniform.
County Judge Donna Taylor fixed Tilden’s bond on Wednesday at $50,000, so he must post $5,000 to be released from jail, in addition to the bond he has in his other case.
Tilden is scheduled to appear in his new case on Tuesday, Feb. 21.