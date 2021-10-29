The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors learned about nitrogen applications in the current Phase II and III management areas in Pierce and Madison counties.
Connor Baldwin, groundwater management area specialist, presented highlights from the reports that producers in the areas are required to submit at Thursday night’s board meeting.
The areas include 450 producers and 298,000 acres, Baldwin said.
“It’s a pretty good-sized area,” he said.
Reports were due in the spring, Baldwin said. Producers are required to submit reports for fields that are 40 acres or larger and have had nitrogen applied, either in the form of fertilizer or manure.
Baldwin focused on fields that were growing corn or had grown corn the previous year, as that’s where most of the nitrogen applications came from, he said.
This included 187,000 acres. On average, 170 pounds of nitrogen were applied per acre, Baldwin said. He estimated the total cost of nitrogen to be almost $16 million.
While crop yields were mostly good, they tended to fall short of the goals producers had set, Baldwin said.
“Hopefully (the goal) is based on a five-year average, what they’re giving us, but we can’t really say for sure,” he said.
For irrigated fields that grew corn and had grown corn the year before, 200 pounds of nitrogen were applied per acre on average. This was spread out over three applications, on average, Baldwin said.
While this puts producers within the limits of the management areas, board chairman Mark Hall said the number of applications is surprising.
“They applied 200 pounds per acre. So what bothers me is, according to the reports, they only applied four times,” he said. “I’m kind of surprised we’re not seeing five and six applications. That’s telling me, on irrigated, the average is four, there’s a lot of guys still doing three, or whatever. So they’re really pouring nitrogen on in a few applications.”
Spreading out nitrogen allows the crop to use more of the nutrient and leads to less leaching into the groundwater.
High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies, including blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer.
The district is considering a new management area in parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties where high nitrate levels have been found. This is in addition to the existing areas in Pierce and Madison counties.
But on average, producers in the area used less nitrogen than the UNL recommendations in most categories, Baldwin said.
“Our guys, on average, are applying 19 pounds under UNL recommendation,” Baldwin said.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Anthony Wisnieski, Dennis Schultz, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski and Rod Zohner.
Board member absent: Kurt Janke
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 15 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff and members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved concrete projects for Maskenthine and Maple Creek recreation areas.
— Approved Chemigation Cost Share Program policy.
— Approved skid steer lease.
— Approved new vehicle purchase.
