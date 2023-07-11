Under a typically beautiful Nebraska sunset, a cloud of controversy loomed over Crofton at Monday night’s city council meeting in the wake of mayor Bob Evans’ firing of the town’s police force just two weeks ago.
In a letter dated June 27, Evans notified police chief John Carter that his contract with the city, as well as that of Sgt. Aubrey Miller, was not being renewed. In the letter, no formal justification was given as to the justification for the terminations, although Evans has alleged misconduct and inappropriate budget expenditures by the former chief, as they pertain to a grant application submitted by the city that would provide $186,000 in funding to be utilized for law enforcement equipment and salaries.
Carter, who was hired last year before Evans’ election as mayor, has alleged that the firings were racially motivated.
Evans has said that he and other council members will work to keep the community safe while they work with the State of Nebraska to procure a law enforcement grant for the city. There was no discernible law enforcement presence on the streets of Crofton on Monday night.
Emotional outburst
A room full of Crofton citizens and members of the media attended the meeting at the city auditorium, and many of those in attendance let their voices be heard, speaking out over council members, in violation of the meeting’s general rules of conduct, as disseminated by city officials.
“Do you think we’re stupid?” an unidentified Crofton man yelled toward the mayor and council members. “You sat right here and fired the police. You talk about police cars and everything else, but we know what you’re doing. Do you think we’re stupid?”
Following his outburst, the man walked out of the meeting, leaving the crowd of attendees momentarily stunned. There were no law enforcement officials on hand at the meeting to monitor crowd interaction at the meeting.
During their session, council members discussed, among other items, purchases of radio and camera equipment made by Carter before the grant being awarded. In dispute was whether the city should pay for the equipment in lieu of the grant funding, or return a portion of the equipment.
Carter has said that while he did make the purchases before the grant being awarded, city officials were in agreement that the equipment should be bought because the grant funding was being delayed by almost six months, and the need for cameras and working radios was critical for law enforcement officers.
To date, there are two police vehicles in Crofton, one of which is equipped with the needed radio and camera equipment. Without installation of the needed equipment, Crofton officers would need to call a 911 operator to receive help on a law enforcement matter.
While most council members agreed that the equipment was needed, they were unclear as to why Carter made the purchase before grant funds were awarded and whether they should pay the bills.
On June 27, the city missed the deadline to sign an award for the grant funds because of Evans’ refusal to sign the award letter. Evans did request an extension from the state until July 10, but that deadline also was missed. Evans said he had requested another extension and that it had been granted.
Council member James Murphy faces a recall election later next month, after a petition was circulated protesting his part in the treatment and termination of Carter. Recall petitions for Evans and council chairman Larry Pietz also are being circulated.
Appeal of termination
Primarily on the agenda for Monday night was Carter’s request to dispute his termination to council. When the moment came, however, Carter requested a private meeting between he and city officials, with his attorney present, to discuss his and Miller’s firing.
Evans initially suggested that the council adjourn into closed session to address the matter; however, Carter declined because his attorney was not present. Evans agreed to schedule a closed-door meeting between him, Carter, his attorney, council members and the city’s attorney within the coming weeks, although no date was set.
Adding fuel to the fire were members of the Santee Sioux Tribe who were on hand at the meeting saying that their community had been used as justification for the proposed law enforcement grant. Tribal leaders allege that Carter used crime statistics in their community and blamed the city’s drug and trafficking issues on members of the Santee Tribe. When tribal leaders asked Evans to change the language of the grant, he refused.
Evidence of racial motivation
In a statement following his comments to council members, Carter reiterated what he believes to be the reasons for his termination.
“We have affidavits from people that the mayor has talked to that said that he (Evans) thought that Crofton was ‘too dark,’ and that there were some of his constituency that wanted him to ‘lighten up’ the town.”
Carter said that shortly after his taking office, Evans gave raises to all city employees, with the exception of him and Miller, the city’s only two Black employees.
Carter also said that neither he nor Miller has even been given an explanation for the terminations and they were not given an exit interview to discuss their firings. Carter said he had been in touch with state and federal officials, as well as other organizations, who are looking into the terminations.
He concluded by saying that if some sort of resolution was not found between him and the city, there is a “strong possibility” that he would take legal action, although the specifics of that action would be left up to his attorney.
Later Monday night, Evans declined to comment on Carter’s termination except to say that “... he requested an appeal of his termination during the meeting, and we gave him that. Then, he wanted to wait until he had his attorney …”
When asked specifically if the terminations of Carter and Miller were racially motivated, Evans said, “I won’t comment on that.”
Local law enforcement in Crofton remains in limbo, and citizens are left to wonder when or by whom law enforcement services will be provided.