Almost 30 years before anyone even considered a casino opening in Norfolk, a Daily News three-day series focused on the impacts of a South Dakota casino.
The series focused on the Fort Randall Casino, located just north of Spencer in South Dakota, and its impact on the area, including neighboring Nebraska communities.
The first articles in the series ran on Monday, July 27, 1992, and focused on the casino’s success in its first year.
Even on a Wednesday night, the casino would see large crowds and saw 8,000 customers each week, the Daily News reported.
Within a year of opening, the casino had become the biggest employer in Charles Mix County and the Marty Mission Indian Reservation, which are just north of the Nebraska border across from Boyd County.
The casino, owned by the Yankton Sioux Tribe, employed some 500 people at that time, including a farmer who was a blackjack dealer when away from his fields.
At the time, it was estimated that 80% of the casino’s business came from Nebraskans who crossed the border.
The casino also gave hope to the Native American community, the Daily News reported. Some 350 Native Americans were employed at the casino, making up almost 75% of its workforce. Casino officials at the time estimated that these jobs pulled 200 people off of welfare and reduced local unemployment by more than 30%.
The casino profits did cause some dissension within the tribe, though. Some members claimed leaders were misusing funds, the Daily News reported.
The casino generated mixed feelings in Nebraskans who lived across the border from it. Some saw an uptick in business from the casino, whereas others feared money that could’ve been spent in Nebraska was going to South Dakota, or that it would lead to gambling addiction or financial difficulties for their neighbors.
Most Nebraskans visited the casino for entertainment. It was something to do and something out of the ordinary. One man said he brought his 85-year-old mother twice a week because it “gave her life” and helped her forget about her medical issues.
After the series concluded, the Daily News wrote an editorial on Aug. 4, 1992, reminding readers that while the casino sparked an economic boom, there could be negative long-term effects.
“We're concerned about the long-term impacts of the casino's operation,” the editorial read. “The problems that have developed in other areas may not pop up here, but in any case, it's far too early to consider the casino an unqualified success.”