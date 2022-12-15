The drought that hit much of Northeast and North Central Nebraska last year has made it more difficult for farmers to get crop insurance for irrigated corn.
Roger Gustafson of rural Emerson, a member of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, voiced his concerns about the situation and those of farmers who have contacted him when the topic came up during an NRD subcommittee meeting Monday evening in Norfolk.
Gustafson said coming off the extreme dry year, the 9 inches of irrigation some producers are allowed, plus what falls from the sky, wouldn’t be enough to equal the 30 inches needed to produce the 200-plus bushels of corn normally produced.
Gustafson said he went to two insurance companies, and he was told that if there may be reduced amounts of water, no reasonable expectation exists to have irrigated acres.
“Unless I can prove that I can put on 30 inches of water, and we have a complete drought, I need to have dryland coverage,” Gustafson said.
The Lower Elkhorn NRD subcommittee was given an opportunity to visit with Collin Olsen, regional director for Risk Management Agency, which serves Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Olsen appeared via videoconference from Topeka, Kansas.
Brian Bruckner, assistant general manager for the Lower Elkhorn NRD, said he sought resources outside of the district and thus contacted Olsen.
Bruckner said he shared “the patchwork of groundwater allocations” within the district that places limits on irrigators.
Factors that help determine water allocation amounts include wells before and after 2017 and action by the board in October that will limit to 15 inches of irrigation in areas of the district where the drought has been most severe.
Olsen said when considering Northeast Nebraska, where the Lower Elkhorn NRD is located, the part of the crop insurance definition that is most applicable is an irrigated practice.
An irrigated practice is defined as a method of producing a crop by which water is artificially applied during the growing season at the appropriate times with the intention of providing a quantity of water needed to produce at least a yield to established production guarantees or the amount of insurance on the irrigated acreage planted to the insurance crop.
“Of course, that’s the typical insurance government-speak,” Olsen said.
Complicating the situation is the weather. Northeast Nebraska had extremes, such as flooding in 2019, normal weather in 2020, dry conditions in 2021 and extreme drought in 2022.
Olsen discussed APH yields or Actual Production History yields. The term is used to set the guarantees under federal crop insurance.
Olsen said if producers can demonstrate that they put on normal irrigation water like 7 inches in 2020 and didn’t suffer a loss, then there should be a reasonable expectation that they should qualify for an irrigated practice.
Olsen said a 30-year rolling average of precipitation, plus the amount of water the producer can apply by irrigation, should reasonably allow the crop to get APH yields, making it an irrigated practice.
If the weather is adverse enough that normal irrigation practices still result in a yield production and the producer put on an adequate amount of water based on normal conditions, that should be a loss paid as a claim, he said.
Gustafson said last year was so dry that now the soils are about as dry as he has ever seen them.
Gustafson said he had been told by his insurance agent that he would have to take out dryland insurance on his irrigated crop because the company wouldn’t pay for irrigated if he were limited to 9 inches of irrigated water.
Gustafson requested that Olsen provide him with a letter that Gustafson could take to his insurance agent, with the letter stating that Gustafson could expect to get his APH yield with irrigation of 9 inches.
“We don’t have normal precip,” Gustafson said, “so all the risk is on our back that we are going to have enough rainfall to have irrigated insurance, correct?”
“Will you write and sign it that 9 inches (of irrigation) is enough for me to carry irrigated insurance?” Gustafson asked.
Olsen said he understands Gustafson’s point, but the answer is based on how much water producers from the area have been providing in a normal year.
Olsen said he would send an email to Bruckner before Christmas discussing irrigation amounts and Bruckner will disseminate it to the directors.