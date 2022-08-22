CRESTON — The search for a better life led them to the United States; the search to worship in their own church led them to Creston.
A congregation of people who fled Burma — officially the Republic of the Union of Myanmar — opened a nondenominational church in Creston. In April, the group purchased the former Baptist Church building, renovated it and are holding services every Sunday.
A dedication service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, with reception to follow at the Creston Park.
Shaelah Htoo, 27, is helping lead the way.
“Our community, we were living in the Norfolk and Madison area, and we had been meeting up in the Madison Arts Center,” she said. “We have been meeting for like five years now, but we couldn’t find a church we could call home. We bought land in Madison, and we were trying to build a place for our church to meet, but we couldn’t afford it. So we looked around on websites, and all of a sudden we came across a place, and they were trying to sell it, and it was a church, too, so it was like a surprise. So we communicated within our church, and we were so excited to buy it, so we bought it.”
Regular church services are held every Sunday at noon, and all are welcome to the dedication and regular service.
The building had changed hands a few times over the years.
Mark and Sally Korth bought the building in 2018 from Jeffrey Wegener, who had bought it from the Baptist Church.
Htoo lives in Madison, and other church members live in Madison and Norfolk. Htoo said there are about 30-40 church members.
Sunday morning services are held, as well as Christmas, Thanksgiving and possibly a concert at the Creston Park.
The vast majority of the citizens of Myanmar, a nation in southeast Asia, are Theravada Buddhists. Nearly 90 percent of the country is Buddhist, and most are members of the majority ethnic community known as Burmese.
Members escaped Burma years ago, fleeing to a Thailand refugee camp because of the military government.
“We lived in refugee camps; some people lived there 10 years. I lived there two years, and then we came to the United States as refugees through the United Nations,” Shaelah said.
Burma is a sovereign state located in southeast Asia. Its official name is the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, usually referred to as Myanmar. Burma is bordered to the west by Bangladesh and India, to the north by China, and to the east by Laos and Thailand.
It has a 1,200-mile coastline that bounds the Bay of Bengal in the northwest, and the Andaman Sea in the southwest. The Ayeyarwady and Salween Rivers empty into the Gulf of Martaban. The country has hundreds of offshore islands, the largest of which are Ramree and Cheduba. Most of Burma’s islands are located in the Mergui Archipelago.
Shaelah said she ended up in Northeast Nebraska via Chicago.
“When I came to the United States, they put me and my family in Chicago, so we lived in Chicago eight years, and then my family ended up working here because of Tyson Foods,” she said. “My mom (Paw Shae) got a job at Tyson Foods in H.R., human resources, and then my dad (Kha Htoo) is a pastor, so he got a job at Tyson as a chaplain, and now he travels as a pastor.”
Shaelah has been in the United States 14 years, leaving Burma when she was 13.
“For me, I didn’t have it as hard as some other people because other people were taking direct attacks, but when we left it was kind of scary. When I left, we had to go into Thailand secretly. My mom got a friend’s truck to go into Thailand, but some people they had to run or walk all the way into Thailand, and they had people helping them get into Thailand. They were hiding from the Burmese government, to not shoot them.”
She said her mother owned a store in Burma, and knew another store owner who helped her family escape. Kha Htoo, who only speaks Karen, had Shaelah interpret for him. He said having their own church is important to the congregation.
“It means a lot to us because we used to rent a place, and we’re obviously not from the United States, so when we came here our goals were to buy houses and whatnot, and we as Christian believers, we wanted our own church. We used to rent a place for one or two hours (for services), but having this place we can go longer, so having this church means a lot to us because we can freely express how we want to worship the Lord,” he said.
Services start at noon, but Shaelah said some people come later, and services can sometimes last two to three hours.
Kha was a pastor in Burma, where there is a large Christian community, and continued to preach after coming to the United States. He now travels to serve other Burmese communities in the United States.
They are a Karen ethnic group and are members of Karen Christian Revival Church, headquartered in Omaha, which is an organization that believes in Jesus, but is not affiliated with a denomination.
Shaelah, like many of the younger Burmans, speaks fluent English, learning it after coming to the United States. She also is a business owner, operating an Asian market in Madison.
She said her family, when they relocated to Chicago, began working or going to school. She was a full-time student, and her mother, Paw Shae, worked, earned her GED, and became a certified nurse aide-licensed nurse, opened a sushi business and worked for a nonprofit organization.
They came to the United States as refugees, and the United Nations provided all the help they needed to resettle, from everything to getting them on planes to providing caseworkers who helped them get Green Cards, which allows a non-U.S. citizen to gain permanent residence in the United States, and Social Security cards, and basically integrating them into the country.
She said they had to settle initially in larger cities because they have the means to help them get settled that small towns don’t.
Members of the congregation are all students or working.
“I, personally, like it,” Shaelah said of the United States. “Chicago, I didn’t like it. It was too big, but in Nebraska, it feels like home because it reminds of Burma because when you go out you don’t see a lot of buildings, you see cattle and corn, and it just reminds me of home.”
Kha said, “Back in Burma we lived in a war zone basically because of the military were in the government, and they were killing civilians, so we civilians had to flee everywhere because it’s like war zone.”
For the congregation, being in the United States and now having a church of their own has made their lives better.
September Thein, 17, is a student at Madison High School. She was born in Thailand and came to the United States in 2008.
“I really love it,” she said of living in the United States. “I came here when I was 4, so I don’t really remember much of where I came from, but I love the United States.”