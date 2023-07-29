The husband of a Beemer woman who died in a crash last year in Cuming County received a fine on Wednesday after having a DUI charge reduced, and now he’s seeking damages against the man who caused the collision.
Curt Lantz Jr., 47, of Wisner pleaded no contest to careless driving, an infraction, in Cuming County Court on Wednesday. He then was fined $100.
Lantz Jr. was charged with driving under the influence in early May, a charge that carried a possible jail or probation sentence. In exchange for Lantz Jr.’s plea, Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht agreed to stay silent at sentencing and not file additional charges.
The amended complaint against Lantz Jr. stated that he operated a motor vehicle carelessly or without due caution so as to endanger a person or property on May 14, 2022.
That night, Lantz Jr. was injured, and his wife, 38-year-old Tara Lantz, a passenger in their pickup, was killed when a westbound Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney, then 23, of Omaha crossed the center line and collided with the Lantzes’ vehicle. Kenney, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was drunk and subsequently charged with numerous felonies.
Kenney, 25, pleaded no contest to three crimes — two of them felonies — in February, including motor vehicle homicide. He was sentenced in April to 4 to 6½ years in prison and will be eligible for parole in April 2025.
Family members of Tara Lantz had told the Daily News while Kenney’s case was pending that Lantz Jr. also was drunk on the night of the crash.
Asked in May why it took nearly a year after the crash to charge Lantz Jr., Bracht said he would not comment, citing pending litigation. Bracht also declined to comment when asked if the Cuming County Attorney’s Office had sufficient information to charge Lantz Jr. a year ago or if prosecutors had recently obtained new information that led to charges being filed.
Authorities, though, had obtained a warrant shortly after the crash to obtain a blood draw from Lantz Jr., who was transported to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries.
On Thursday, a day after he was fined, Lantz Jr. filed a wrongful death claim against Kenney and his father, Robert Kenney, in Cuming County District Court, alleging that Jacob Kenney’s negligence was the sole proximate cause of the collision and Tara Lantz’s death. The complaint also alleges negligence on Robert Kenney’s behalf because he entrusted his son with his vehicle.
“The collision was caused solely and proximately by the negligent acts and omissions of Jacob Kenney,” according to the complaint. “His negligence is imputed to Robert Kenney, the owner of the vehicle who was the person who permitted Jacob to operate it, and to do so under conditions, including conditions of intoxication. …”
Lantz Jr. is demanding financial compensation from the Kenneys for damages that include the loss of care, comfort, support, services, companionship, advice and counsel that Tara Lantz would have given him in the future as she had done in the past; her services and earnings; and a spousal relationship.
Damages that Lantz Jr. believes are owed to his three children also are demanded to be paid in the complaint.
The 47-year-old has requested a jury trial.