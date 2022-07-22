MADISON — Downing a few drinks was all Mark Bower could recall between sitting in his booth at a restaurant and sitting behind the wheel of his car as it spouted flames along a country road.
After being convicted of his fourth DUI, the 31-year-old Humphrey man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 to 3 years in prison with eligibility for parole after a year and mandatory release after a year and a half by Judge James Kube.
Bower’s conviction and subsequent sentencing came after an incident on Jan. 19 in which, after drinking two Long Island Iced Teas at Buffalo Wild Wings in Norfolk, he allegedly blacked out and found himself driving down country roads near Battle Creek while flames shot from his vehicle.
After initially fleeing the scene, Bower returned to the vehicle because “it was the right thing to do” and called the authorities to report the fire.
The cause of the fire was not expressly clarified, although the car itself was totaled.
According to an affidavit, after making contact with Madison County Sheriff’s Office authorities, and agreeing to take a self-administered roadside blood-alcohol test that came back at .214, Bower was placed under arrest.
During an emotional testimony, Bower and defense attorney John Kohl made the case for a probationary sentence in light of Bower’s near-decade without an alcohol-related offense, his conduct following the incident and his intention to make permanent changes to his lifestyle choices, such as attending counseling for his alcohol abuse.
“I know I made a bad decision, I feel bad for what I’ve put my daughters through,” Bower said. “This is out of character for the person I’ve become (since my last DUI) ... what I’ve learned is that I can’t drink at all.”
Bower was given credit for 1 day served and had his license revoked by Kube for 15 years.