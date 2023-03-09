MADISON — A judge on Wednesday passed on a probation sentence for a Humphrey man who has accumulated five DUI convictions.
Marc Doupnik, 34, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 8 months in jail for driving without an ignition interlock device, a felony, and second-offense DUI, a misdemeanor. He had faced up to 2½ years in prison.
Although Doupnik has been convicted of DUI five times, prosecutors only charged him with DUI-second because some of his prior convictions fall outside the 15-year statutory limit. He initially had been charged with a high-test DUI-second but pleaded that charge down in December.
Doupnik was operating a Ford Mustang with three passengers inside the vehicle near the Madison County Fairgrounds on July 7 when he began driving in a manner that elicited a traffic stop conducted by a nearby sheriff’s deputy.
When Doupnik stepped out of the vehicle, he moved slowly and stumbled slightly. The deputy also observed a clear bottle of beer with a drinkable amount of liquid. Asked if he had been drinking, Doupnik said he had consumed six alcoholic beverages earlier that day, saying he had come from Humphrey with a group to watch a concert at the fair.
Doupnik showed indicators of impairment while performing field sobriety maneuvers, according to an affidavit. A preliminary test of Doupnik’s breath and a chemical breath test both yielded a blood-alcohol content over .15, about twice the legal limit for driving.
Because of his prior DUI convictions, Doupnik was required to be driving with an ignition interlock installed. But he was driving his wife’s vehicle that night instead of his own, he said.
“It was not my vehicle, and I made a bad choice to get in that vehicle at that time,” he said. “... I made a very poor choice on that day.”
Doupnik was sentenced to prison in January 2010 for aggravated fourth-offense DUI that resulted from an incident in 2009. He was released after 3½ years.
Doupnik said he decided after his fourth DUI conviction that leading a life filled with drunken driving and substance abuse wasn’t worth it.
His attorney, Michael Stageman, acknowledged that Doupnik’s latest DUI was his fifth conviction. But he said Doupnik hadn’t had any issues with the law for almost 14 years prior to July 7, 2022.
“So, it makes sense to ask the question of, ‘Why is this not just going to continue to happen? And why are things different now?’ And I think the answer to that, your honor, is that he's actually doing the treatment,” Stageman said. “And he's actually working the steps. He's working them earnestly.”
Doupnik had undergone counseling and attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Stageman said, and he had worked diligently with a sponsor and also received outpatient treatment. Further, he completed a drug and alcohol evaluation in August, weeks after he was arrested.
“So, he's doing very well,” Stageman told Kube. “We're asking that you give him a sentence of probation and allow him to continue on this path of sobriety.”
Stageman added that the pre-sentence investigation report stated that Doupnik would benefit from the accountability and structure of probation.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, deferred making a sentencing recommendation as part of the plea agreement.
Doupnik said he didn’t waste any time addressing his alcohol struggles after he was arrested. He added that he had grown as a result of his latest arrest and wanted to continue bettering himself.
Kube told Doupnik he was disappointed that he drank alcohol, but he was particularly troubled by Doupnik’s decision-making.
“You knew you had the responsibility not to drive a vehicle without an interlock device, especially when you're drinking,” the judge said. “And I think there’s probably a reason why you took your wife's car. It's because you were drinking, and you knew that you couldn't drive your vehicle because it wouldn't start.
“So, you know, that's kind of a warning about this decision that you're going to make.”
The judge added that he didn’t have doubt that Doupnik could do probation, but he said Doupnik needed to be responsible for the decision he made.
“What you've shown me here is that you know how to do it, you can do it, you have done it,” Kube said. “I don't think you need some hand holding here; you just need to make better decisions. That's what this is all about.”
Supporters of Doupnik wrote letters on his behalf attesting to his character and work ethic. Kube said those letters, combined with the steps Doupnik had taken to better himself, lessened the sentence the judge initially had in mind.
Doupnik also was fined $500 and had his license revoked for 18 months. His sentence entailed 8 months in jail for the ignition interlock conviction and 6 months for second-offense DUI, with the jail terms to be completed at the same time. He was credited with 2 days already served.
With good behavior, Doupnik will be released in about 4½ months.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Theft by shoplifting ($0-$500) — third offense (two counts)
— Mercedes L. Divis, 34, 300 Brentwood Drive, tested positive for THC and methamphetamine. Kube revoked Divis’ bond and remanded her custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jennifer Perrin, 41, 2900 Old Highway 8, Lot 5, pleaded guilty.