Terri Heggemeyer

Terri Heggemeyer, the director of Northeast Community College’s Career Services, gave tips on résumé writing.

 Courtesy photo

Even after graduating college, many people still struggle with writing résumés.

It’s especially difficult creating résumés after college because the last couple of years were likely spent learning instead of doing. And while you may have been busy in college, your résumé may not accurately reflect all of your academic achievements.

When writing your résumé, you may need clarification: Do you put your part-time job at the local fast-food chain as your work experience for a law firm? Do you list the various clubs you were involved with at college? And who do you list as references?

Terri Heggemeyer, the director of Northeast Community College’s Career Services, said résumé writing doesn’t have to be a struggle.

“A résumé’s purpose is to highlight the skill sets and the qualifications that students have obtained,” Heggemeyer said.

The following are tips and guidelines from Heggemeyer for writing an academic résumé.

Have a goal in mind

When you're writing a résumé, you should have an objective in mind, Heggemeyer said.

“I always like students to have a goal or for them to think: ‘Here's my ideal job as I start to build my résumé,’ ” Heggemeyer said.

Then it should be easier to add skills and work experiences to your résumé related to your goal.

What to include

Heggemeyer said student résumés can include college classes as experiences. However, it’s also imperative to add definitions to those classes.

For example, you can add the fundamentals you learned in the class.

“It doesn't have to be a lot of detail, but enough detail to grab attention,” Heggemeyer said.

Students also may add their involvement with campus clubs, events and programs related to their career choice to their résumé, Heggemeyer said.

“(Northeast Community College) has a lot of events happening on campus such as livestock judging, going out into our agricultural fields, working on tractors and so on,” Heggemeyer said. “So we have a lot of applied experiences that allow a student to learn those concepts.”

Heggemeyer said she also believes you gain skills from all work experience. Therefore, you can add your nonrelated work experience, such as your time at the local fast-food chain, to your résumé.

“So if it's working at McDonald's, bars or any type of place, you're going to learn something that can go to that next industry,” Heggemeyer said.

Watch for red flags

Heggemeyer said one of the most common red flags she sees in résumés is when students undervalue themselves.

For example, students who did a study abroad program may not put that experience on their résumés because they feel it has nothing to do with their time in Norfolk.

However, Heggemeyer said study-abroad experience tells employers that a student is eager and willing to learn about others.

“I tend to see students sell themselves short when they have some great experiences,” Heggemeyer said.

