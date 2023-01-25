MADISON — A Hoskins man was denied a request for probation on Tuesday for two felonies and a misdemeanor that resulted from a pair of intentional collisions near Walmart last year.
David Paulsen, 45, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube to 39 months in prison — 24 months for attempted second-degree assault, 12 months for criminal mischief and 3 months for willful reckless driving.
Paulsen’s sentence stems from a series of events on Jan. 18, 2022, in which he ambushed three people who had been in or around two separate vehicles.
Norfolk police had responded to the Walmart parking lot for a pair of hit-and-run accidents.
The first hit-and-run victim, Tyler Bowers, told police that he was driving a pickup northbound in the 2400 block of Pasewalk Avenue when he passed another white pickup idling at the south entrance to the Walmart parking lot. As Bowers approached the intersection of the Highway 275 bypass and Pasewalk Avenue, Paulsen’s pickup quickly approached Bowers’ vehicle from behind.
Bowers turned at the intersection and drove west on the bypass when Paulsen’s vehicle swerved and struck Bowers’ vehicle. Paulsen then positioned his pickup behind Bowers’ pickup and struck the tailgate with force, according to an affidavit.
After the first collision, Paulsen drove to the nearby Super Suds Car Wash. Jacob Hutson and his brother, Jordan, were parked at the car wash cleaning a vehicle when Paulsen revved his engine and rammed into their pickup.
Paulsen then backed his own pickup up and struck the Hutson vehicle a second time. Both the Hutsons were outside their vehicle when it was struck by Paulsen’s.
The Hutsons later told police that they were both struck by their vehicle after the collisions and required medical attention. Jordan Hutson told medical personnel that he was knocked into a wall and was briefly unconscious. He also said he experienced headaches and arm numbness since the incident. Jacob Hutson said he had neck pain.
After the Hutsons’ vehicle was struck, Paulsen fled the scene. But Jacob Hutson was able to follow Paulsen into the Walmart parking lot, where those involved waited until authorities arrived.
Bowers’ vehicle sustained more than $5,000 worth of damage, according to police, while the Hutsons’ vehicle had an estimated $8,000 in damages.
Jacob Hutson testified at Paulsen’s sentencing on Tuesday. He said that he and his brother have suffered lingering effects from the day of the collisions. Jacob Hutson said he has had a multiple sclerosis flare, and his brother has meniscus tears in his knees.
Both brothers, Hutson said, are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and have nightmares because of the incident.
“He attacked us unprovoked,” Hutson said. “If he’s capable of doing this, what else is he capable of?
“It affected us, and it continues to affect us.”
Paulsen explained in both the pre-sentence investigation report and during Tuesday’s hearing that he was in a state of paranoia at the time of the collisions. He had used methamphetamine a few days prior and was sick with COVID-19 at the time, he said, causing him to not be in his right mind.
“I went out to western Nebraska on a date, did some meth,” Paulsen said, “and came back and got paranoid. I was sick. Something wasn’t right; it wasn’t me.”
Paulsen had told police at the time that he felt as though the victims were following him.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said it was his interpretation that Paulsen might have been experiencing lingering effects from meth use. But that wasn’t an excuse.
“The defendant … explained his actions by saying he was paranoid because he used some meth,” Kiernan said. “... But it was his decision to use methamphetamine. Whether that had a direct impact on those events or not, or whether he just made the decision to target these individuals, I guess we won't know that for sure. The victims in this case did not know the defendant, and they were innocent bystanders.”
Paulsen had initially been charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors. He pleaded to the smaller number of charges in December.
Kiernan said the plea deal with Paulsen was made in part to ensure that Paulsen could be released from a potential incarceration sentence sooner so that he could pay the victims restitution. Paulsen owes the Hutsons $11,699.78 for medical expenses and vehicle repairs, and he owes Bowers’ family $5,825.90 for vehicle fixes.
Brad Easland, Paulsen’s attorney, said there was no other explanation for Paulsen’s actions other than the likelihood that Paulsen was paranoid, possibly from the combination of meth use and illness.
Easland said Paulsen has a minimal criminal record, is a hard worker and was committed to paying restitution to the victims — all factors that would make Paulsen a candidate for probation.
The defense attorney acknowledged that Paulsen has “a bit of a meth problem” — Paulsen said he last used on Thanksgiving — and probation could help him address that issue.
Kube said regardless of what caused Paulsen to act the way he did, Paulsen himself is ultimately responsible for what he puts in his body. The judge added that Paulsen — who had participated in Alcoholics Anonymous but said he didn’t know how to get involved in Narcotics Anonymous — hadn’t done enough to address his drug addiction.
“Certainly, these folks had no warning about this,” Kube said, “and they certainly didn't deserve to have this happen to them. Yeah, you can make some payments, and you can have their vehicles fixed. But as you heard Mr. Hutson testify, there are lingering effects of something like this that people have to deal with, whether it's PTSD or a flare-up with MS, or whether it's just, you know, physical injury that happens.
“These kinds of incidents can really traumatize people.”
Paulsen, who was credited with 5 days already served in jail, must serve 19½ months of his sentence. Kube also sentenced Paulsen to 18 months of postrelease supervision.
Others appeared on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Joseph W. Beyer, 40, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation, speeding
— Jeffrey S. Forney, 49, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Second-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats
— Cody A. Hansen, 28, 1220 Taylor Ave., had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Unlicensed practice of nurse midwifery
— Judy Jones, 75, Irene, South Dakota, had a motion to continue her arraignment sustained.
Driving during revocation, probation violation on the convictions of third-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a police officer
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 24, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, pleaded guilty to driving during revocation and admitted to violating his probation.