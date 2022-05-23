Horse racing popular at Madison Downs

In the summer of 1935, crops that rarely felt a drop of moisture burned under the scorching sun. Banks foreclosed on farmers; some shopkeepers closed their doors. Many people left in search of something better.
That same year, the pounding of hooves filled the summer air near Madison. For some, it was the sound of hope; for others the noise was just a diversion — something to do while another long, hot summer crept toward fall.
Until 1934, all forms of gambling were illegal in Nebraska. At that time, the Constitution was amended to permit pari-mutuel horse racing when conducted on licensed race track enclosures. In 1935, “a handful of persons” in Madison County opened the first annual Madison Downs Thoroughbred horse race meet on a track in Madison.
According to a Daily News article, the meet featured six races a day for the three-day event. There were 90 horses entered, so it was necessary to run horses two days in succession to fill the card.
Purses in those days were for $50, $60 and $70. A total of 1,300 people attended the three-day event and wagered approximately $8,800 for the entire racing season.
But the sport caught on. Attendance grew, as did the number of racing days and the amount of money wagered.
“Racing has become an immensely popular sport since it was made legal in Nebraska in 1935," said Earl Moyer in a 1960 Daily News article. Moyer was secretary of the Madison County Agriculture Society and general manager of the racing season at the time.
"That first year we handled about $8,000 daily compared to an average of $99,940 in 1959,” he said.
By then, the racing season ran for 10 days with eight and nine races daily. Around 500 Thoroughbreds competed for purses around $1,060. Attendance averaged around 2,500 daily, and wagering was, $100,000 each day.
Still, Moyer often said horse racing was just “for fun, not profit.”
To accommodate the growing interest in horse racing, improvements to the facilities were ongoing.
“Take the starting of the races, for example In the old days, the horses were led to a "webstartarer," which was a netlike, webbed rope that was stretched across the track. When the Starters could get the horses up to the net, a lever was pulled and the web sprung and they were off and running,” according to the Daily News. “It wasn't always that easy, however. Sometimes it would take from 20 to 25 minutes to get the horses behind the web and in line. An assistant starter was on hand with a big bull whip to force the horses to the web.
“Today, on the other hand, the starting of the race is made easier with the electric starting gates. Horses have grown accustomed to getting in line and only on rare occasion does a horse act up before going into the starting gate. Automation has also brought about another important change today as compared with opening day at Madison Downs in 1935. Today, all mutuel tickets are recorded and the odds, results and prizes are quickly figured electronically by the ‘tote’ machines in a matter of just a few seconds. Prior to the advent of the ‘tote’ machines, tickets were often sold, cashed and odds and prices figured by one man.”
Also, by the 1960s, movies of every race were taken from a 60-foot film tower, which, Moyer said, "keeps the Jockeys on their toes "
“If there are any irregularities, the track stewards have a complete film of each race,” he said.
In the early 1960s, Morris “Butch” Moyer took over as racing manger for his ailing father. The sport remained popular until the early 1970s, when the track closed.
But horse racing has been a topic of conversation for the past few months, and someday the pounding of hooves rounding a track may once again be heard in Madison County.