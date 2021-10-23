PLATTE CENTER — This Platte County community is hoping local kids can cool off on a splash pad in the near future.
The board of trustees is working to raise funds to build a splash pad. The project is in its infancy, and funds are just starting to come in.
Board member Jessica Hake is spearheading the project.
“I got on the board back in January, and we started talking about doing something for the kids then. The idea was brought up, and we’re looking at raising around $125,000 for the splash pad,” she said.
She will be applying for grants in 2022, including working with the Columbus Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Hake spoke with people in Columbus about the city’s splash pad, and the Platte Center pad will be modeled after that one. It will be built either in the village park or near the water tower.
The splash pad will be 900 square feet, 28 feet by 32 feet.
So far, the board has raised about $1,400.
She has contacted the engineer who designed the Columbus splash pad to get an idea for the costs, but the board has not hired an engineer at this point.
“I think the kids will love. It’ll give them something to do in town, especially when we have the parade on the Fourth of July and it’s the hot time of the year, and there’s kids running around, it’ll give them something to do,” Hake said.
There is a fundraiser for the splash pad at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The village auditorium will host a Halloween movie with treats for families of the community.
Hake will provide information on the splash pad and donations will be accepted. The Platte Center American Legion Auxiliary Unit 283 is hosting trunk or treat from 1 to 2 p.m. that day in the Platte Center Park.