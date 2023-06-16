Outside of property taxes being too high in Nebraska, there appeared to be little that supporters and opponents of the EPIC Option seemed to agree on Thursday evening during a forum in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Area Home Builders Association hosted the forum for the state home builders at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, allowing representatives in favor and against the EPIC Option to speak and then answer questions during a more than two-hour event.
Nearly 20 people attended the discussion, with others watching via livestream across the state. Questions also were taken via livestream.
The EPIC Option eliminates all state property, income, inheritance, corporate and sales taxes. Instead, it imposes a one-time consumption tax and services at 7.23% on everything but groceries or products used in the means of production.
Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the math doesn’t add up.
Slone said it takes a little more than $12 billion to fund the state annually, with about $2.3 billion collected through sales tax, with a state rate of 5.5%.
The remainder of the state revenue comes from other sources but primarily property and state income taxes, Slone said.
Nebraska’s personal consumption is $90 million, and taxing that at 7.5% generates $6.75 million, Slone said. That means that Nebraska’s 766,887 households would each need to pay about $15,560. The average Nebraska household income is $87,815, so residents would need to be taxed at a rate of 17.8%, and it could be up to a 20% rate, depending on exemptions.
“The math doesn’t work,” Slone said.
The other unintended consequence is that it would especially hit young families hard. That’s because young families are the ones who consume the most and would end up paying the most for it, Slone said.
Nebraska, including cities like Norfolk, Columbus, Omaha and Grand Island, have difficulty finding enough young workers. This would drive them out more because they would be paying the consumption taxes, but it would benefit older people who own their homes and can afford to pay property taxes, Slone said.
“No other state in the union does this,” he said.
Steve Jessen of Norfolk, an advocate for the EPIC Option, disagreed.
Jessen said Beacon Hill, an institute that specializes in economic and taxing proposals, has studied the consumption tax three times. The Massachusetts firm found that the consumption tax rate would be 7.23% in Nebraska to start and would actually go down to 6.52% because of the economic stimulus it provides.
Jessen said it would help bring young people back to Nebraska because there would be no property tax on purchasing homes, saving about $450 in a mortgage payment each month on the average home. Only new homes lived in for the first time would be subject to the consumption tax.
It also would bring young people back if they didn’t have to pay any state income tax, Jessen said. Many of them also would benefit greatly because they wouldn’t have to pay sales taxes on a used car purchase or property taxes on it for 12 years after that, he said.
Slone said he believes high property taxes are driving the EPIC Option. The past 30 to 40 years, Nebraska hasn’t been competitive in property taxes, with the past 10 years or so the state being among the 10 highest for property taxes.
Slone said he himself just received a 20% valuation increase for his property, and he knows from talking to others around the state, he isn’t alone.
The only way to control taxes is to keep spending growth below economic growth, Slone said. Gov. Pete Ricketts was able to achieve this, and that’s part of the biggest reason Nebraska has a $2 billion reserve, he said.
Jessen said Nebraska needs a simpler tax code. While Nebraska state senators and the governor often talk about property tax relief, nobody ever gets it achieved.
Jessen said the state recently reportedly had record property tax relief, yet he and everyone he talks to aren’t paying less in property taxes. Sure there are credits out there, but hardly anyone claimed them in part because of the tax codes, he said.
Korby Gilbertson of Lincoln, an attorney and lobbyist, said she agrees that the consumption tax would hurt young people, especially those with many children. They are the biggest consumers, she said.
She encouraged Nebraskans to read the language of the EPIC Option in the bill. While it sounds simple, it is not and will change the Nebraska Constitution, Gilbertson said.
“My concern overall is you’re proposing to change our Constitution without going through this line by line, but it does,” she said. “And every time I bring this up, I’m told, ‘Well, the Legislature will figure it out.’ We have 15 to 17 new senators every four years. They do not even have the time to figure this out.”
Gilbertson said she has no doubt that she would benefit personally from the EPIC Option, but she has major concerns about what it does for the majority of Nebraskans.