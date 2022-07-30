Four weeks after the tragic hit-and-run incident following Boomfest on July 2, Norfolk mother of two Cami Story is well along on her road to recovery.
The process has been fraught with difficulties, but with aid from medical professionals in Omaha and Lincoln and support from across the Norfolk area community, the burden has been made much more bearable for Story and her family.
According to daughter Kiley Story-Jacobs, 36, who started a GoFundMe for her mother in the aftermath of the incident and has posted regular updates to the page, since Story completed surgery and moved out of the ICU on July 8, Story has displayed encouraging signs.
While still confined to a neck brace for an indeterminate amount of time to allow her spine to heal and being put on a feeding tube on July 17 to supplement her absorption of much-needed nutrients, Story’s blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory readings have all returned to stable levels, according to the GoFundMe page, and injuries to her head and foot have continued to heal well.
Story-Jacobs said her mother was moved from Nebraska Medicine in Omaha to Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln on the afternoon of July 22, with the expectation that she would remain there for the next seven to nine weeks while family members continue to watch over her. She has been doing physical and occupational therapy multiple hours a day to regain strength and mobility in her upper body, and she is also no longer confined to her bed, with access to a hand-operated electric wheelchair.
“(She’s) getting amazing care there (and) loves the nurses,” Story-Jacobs said. ”Overall she’s doing great compared to where she was a couple of weeks ago.”
While Story-Jacobs is optimistic about her mother’s progress thus far, she said the timetable for her full recovery is still uncertain, especially with Story still having no feeling from the chest down aside from her hands and arms.
“It can take four to six weeks or longer for feeling to come back after an injury (like Story’s), if it does,” Story-Jacobs said. “So we are still taking it all day-by-day.”
In working through that process, Story-Jacobs said the aid rendered by the Norfolk community and beyond had been incredibly helpful to the family.
While they have yet to make use of the nearly $50,000 in relief generated by the GoFundMe drive, instead splitting the cost of travel and housing among themselves, Story-Jacobs said the family intends to put the funds to use later down the road.
She said uses for it would include medical expenses not covered by insurance, lost income due to neither Story nor her husband, Ken Story, working during the ordeal, and any unexpected costs, such as if the couple have to sell their house to find a wheelchair-compatible home.
“We’re still trying to navigate how it all works,” Story-Jacobs said. “We’ve never dealt with something like this, and it’s a relief to know money doesn’t need to be an additional worry on top of everything else.”
She said the family is just as grateful for the support that’s come from nonmonetary avenues. Neighbors have stepped up to help watch over the Storys’ house and dog, build a cardboard “Get Well Soon” mural and send cards with well-wishes.
“We’re so grateful for so many people who have stepped in to offer help,” Story-Jacobs said.
While Story continues to heal, Manuel Larios-Ramos, the 34-year-old man who allegedly struck the Norfolk mother with his car before proceeding to drive over top of her and flee the scene after the July 2 fireworks show, is set to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
He will face a Class 3 felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, punishable by up to 4 years in prison, a fine of $25,000 or both. Larios-Ramos has been out on $100,000 bond since July 5.