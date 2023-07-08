MADISON — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Friday to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident following a hit-and-run incident after the Boomfest fireworks show in 2022.
Manuel Larios-Ramos, 35, 201 N. Cottonwood Drive, entered the guilty plea to the Class 3 felony charge, which is punishable by up to 4 years in prison and a fine of $25,000. He appeared along with his attorney, Luke Henderson, on Friday in Madison County District Court.
In exchange for the pleas, the state dropped charges of false reporting and no operator’s license.
Larios-Ramos answered questions and spoke with assistance from a Spanish-speaking translator.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the victim of the accident is still healing and is still partially paralyzed.
Kiernan said the victim stepped into the street near 13th Street and Nebraska Avenue following the fireworks show, at which point she was struck by a vehicle head on.
“The vehicle briefly slowed down, before accelerating and driving over the victim,” Kiernan said. “The vehicle then left the scene without stopping.”
Law enforcement authorities were able to trace the vehicle and identify the driver, and they went to the defendant’s residence and met his wife. She told law enforcement officers that the defendant told her he had struck someone, Kiernan said.
Law enforcement authorities were able to find hair and other identifiable characteristics under the defendant’s vehicle, Kiernan said. The state lab confirmed it to be the victim’s DNA, he said.
The victim was flown by medical helicopter to Omaha with life-threatening injuries and numerous broken bones, Kiernan said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m., along with a restitution hearing.
Others who appeared Friday or were scheduled to appear on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jay L. Ahrenholtz, 59, 1410 Blaine St., did not appear, bond revoked, arrest warrant issued, pretrial set for Friday, Aug. 4, trial set for Monday, Aug. 14.
— Lovey L. Cosme, 34, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
— Michelle M. Macias, 49, 1707 E. South Airport Road, did not appear, bond revoked, warrant issued for her arrest.
— Sriphrai Snedeker, 40, Wayne, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Third-degree assault on a health care professional — two counts
— Emily M. Anderson, 32, Lincoln, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), child abuse — two counts, tampering with a witness — two counts, third-degree sexual assault — two counts, solicitation of a minor — three counts, attempted third-degree sexual assault
— Travis Belina, 26, Battle Creek, pretrial and arraignment set for Friday, Aug. 4, trial set for Monday, Aug. 14.
Intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, false reporting
— Heather Bilstein, 27, 1005 Ann Ave., continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8 (morning and afternoon), jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, transporting a child while intoxicated
— Yasiim S. Bribieseca, 36, Omaha, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more)
— Kelsey Cole, 40, 1401 S. Third St., Apt. 3, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer
— Nathan C. Eschliman, 39, Reception and Treatment Center, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16. The defendant will remain in custody until the personal recognizance bond matter gets resolved.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Zakary N. Gotschall, 32, 1004½ W. Elm St., did not appear, warrant issued for his arrest.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test — third offense, driving under suspension, carrying a concealed weapon
— Corwin M. Latchie, 44, 1404 Country Club Road, Apt. 13, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Theft by deception ($1,500-$4,999)
— Jeanna M. Leroy, 54, Omaha, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Second-degree forgery ($5,000 or more)
— Jason E. Mahoney, 35, Nebraska State Penitentiary, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Aug. 4, jury trial set for Monday, Aug. 14. Bond reduced to $50,000 recognizance.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence — second offense
— Miguel Martinez, 18, 825 W. Benjamin Ave., tested positive for THC, bond revoked, continued until Monday, July 10, pending clean drug test.
Possession of cocaine
— Lazaro R. Pavon, 22, 1220 Verges Ave., Apt. 3A, pleaded guilty. Sentencing set for Friday, Sept. 22.
First-degree arson, second-degree criminal trespass, attempted third-degree assault on an officer, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace
— Tyler O. Robertson, 29, Madison County Jail, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Aug. 4, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving under suspension
— Leobardo C. Saldana, 40, Madison County Jail, A plea and abatement on one of the counts has been taken under advisement, others continued until Friday, July 28.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999)
— Orin O. Saul, 46, Madison County Jail, Pleaded guilty, sentencing set for Friday, Sept. 22.
Third-degree assault — two counts, obstructing a police officer, disturbing the peace
— Ted B. Vanvleet, 56, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty to all four counts, sentenced to eight months to be served concurrently, eligible for release after 128 days with good behavior, plus three days for costs. Sentence will be served after another sentence he is currently serving, credit for 89 days served.
Driving under the influence (refusal of test) — fourth offense, driving during revocation
— Andrew K. Warneke, 38, Pierce, arrested and in Pierce County Jail, bond revoked, pretrial set for Friday, Aug. 4, jury trial remains for Monday, Aug. 14.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more)
— Kelli A. Williams, 58, Newman Grove, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony
— Austin Wingfield, 26, Monroe, Louisiana, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Jordan Wintz, 29, Pierce, continued, pretrial set for Friday, Sept. 8, jury trial set for Monday, Oct. 16.
Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
— Francis J. Wright, 34, Omaha Correctional Center, dismissed possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, pleaded guilty to other two charges, sentenced to 18 months for both remaining charges, to be served concurrently, but consecutive to other charges.
Possession of methamphetamine — two counts, criminal impersonation, driving under suspension
— Raquel L. Wright, 36, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty, sentenced to drug court and time served, and 60 days for criminal impersonation, with credit for 38 days.
Possession of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Nancy Zavala, 37, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 18 months in Nebraska Department of Corrections, given credit for 89 days, with good behavior eligible for release in 180 days.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted assault by strangulation
— Jose A. Leon, 33, 300 Oak St., hearing set for Friday, July 28.
Possession of lorazepam, possession of tramadol, driving under the influence, reckless driving
— David W. Bennett, 20, 1205 Isabelle Circle, Apt. 3, reckless driving is dismissed, guilty pleas to other three charges, sentenced to drug court and Friday, Sept. 22, for driving under the influence.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Travis J. Lewis, 33, Madison County Jail, bond reviewed and remains at $250,000 and 10%.
Burglary
— Brenda K. Sixtos, 34, Madison County Jail, continued until Monday, July 10.
Postrelease supervision violation on the conviction of driving under the influence (refusal of test) — third offense
— Evaristo Velez Vazquez, 44, Madison, pleaded guilty, sentencing set for Friday, Aug. 25.
Failure to appear, bond review
— Gerald Hasebroock Jr., 36, Madison County Jail, Bond remains as previously set, pretrial set for Friday, July 28.