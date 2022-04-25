History incorporated into new painting at library

When Michael Lynch heard about the Norfolk Public Library Foundation’s contest for artists to capture an artwork depicting the Elkhorn Valley, one of his first stops was the Elkhorn Valley Museum and Historical Society.
Lynch, who also happens to be an art instructor at Northeast Community College, was named the winner of the foundation’s contest and was chosen to paint his depiction.
On Sunday afternoon, it was celebrated during a reception and is now featured on the Norfolk Public Library’s south wall in front of two of the meeting rooms.
The 8-foot-by-4-foot painting of the Elkhorn River was inspired by research Lynch conducted after visiting with Libby McKay, who is now the director at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Lynch, who is not from the area originally, said after “rummaging” through all the information he received from the museum, he came across information from Clara Beels, an early historian of the area.
Just as Beels used the 13th Street bridge as an important landmark in her writings, the Broken Bridge served as the image to depict of the valley for him. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to express the Elkhorn Valley in a single image, Lynch said.
Lynch also discussed the importance of water and the river to everyone from the early settlers to the Native Americans.
Lynch described the painting on a slide show Sunday afternoon when the painting was celebrated. He used an impasto technique where paint is applied thick, including with the use of a knife.
He also described some of the artists who have influenced him growing up. Although the painting was finished weeks ago, Lynch found more time to work on it, placing more enhancements in the works, copying techniques that Rembrandt used for shading, for example.
There also are challenges for those viewing the painting. There are many somewhat hidden items. They include his signature, the title, boat, deer, heron, two turtles, five redwing blackbirds, nine geese, an eagle, muskrat and moon.