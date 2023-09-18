Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk was flooded with visitors sporting purple this past Saturday to show their support for the Alzheimer's Association.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, is held in many different cities across the United States every year.
The goal of the walk is to raise awareness and funds that contribute to Alzheimer’s research. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. One in three seniors die of the disease, and between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s more than doubled. The fundraiser aims to combat this problem.
At the event, participants selected a promise flower that corresponded with their relationship to Alzheimer's disease. A sea of blue, orange, yellow and purple decorated Skyview Lake Park as more walkers arrived at the event. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s, yellow represents someone caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, purple represents someone who lost someone to the disease and orange represents support of the cause to end Alzheimer’s. More purple flowers were taken than other colors.
"These flowers represent the hope we have for the future, and the beauty we can all imagine in a world without dementia, and a world without Alzheimer’s." said Jeffrey Steffen, emcee of the event. "Through this colorful display of determination, we are confident we will add a flower to this garden — a white flower representing the first survivor of Alzheimer’s."
The colorful crowd gathered around the main stage for the opening ceremony, where the names of top contributors, teams and sponsors were read. In all, 83 participants and 20 teams managed to raise more than $20,000 for the cause. One by one, promise garden flowers were raised into the air in a show of support.
"We couldn't do it without the generosity of our sponsors," said Cyndi Rotter-Hansen, committee chairwoman. " Personally, I would like to thank the people who have worked beside me for several months, with amazing committee members. This group of dedicated, passionate volunteers has worked tirelessly to put this day together."
"We are small but mighty, and we have a lot of fun."
After a 10-second countdown, participants gathered at the starting line to “Funky Town" and overtook the park, walking together in solidarity around the lake. An array of people, young and old, walked together in an effort to end Alzheimer’s.
“Alzheimer’s isn’t going to back down, and neither should we,” Steffen said.
Contributions to the cause are still being accepted through mid-December, and volunteers are needed for future events. For more information, visit www.alz.org.