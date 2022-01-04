Readers under a certain age may not recognize the name Helen Keller. After all, she was born in 1880 and died in 1968.
Those of us who were around in the 1960s probably remember the movie version of her life called “The Miracle Worker.”
Following an illness when she was 19 months old, Keller lost her sight and hearing. When she was 7 years old, her family hired a teacher who taught her to read and write using sign language on her hand. She learned to speak, graduated from college and became a social activist, author and celebrity.
Keller was the topic of a recent documentary on public television, which reminded me of a newspaper article I read about her appearance in Norfolk in the summer of 1916. She and her teacher, Ann (Sullivan) Macy, were participating in Chautauqua, a traveling tent show that included cultural and entertainment programs.
From newspaper accounts, it appears the women were popular.
“A crowd that filled the tent braved the heat of Friday afternoon for the opening number of Norfolk's Chautauqua. Automobile parties from many of the surrounding towns indicated that people had come from far and near and the cars were so numerous that the usual parking place was insufficient and many cars had to be driven up under the trees among the tents while others were left up on the street.
“Mrs. Macy, who preceded Miss Keller, is scarcely less interesting than her famous pupil and her account of how she has taught the blind and deaf girl to communicate with the world and finally to express herself in the spoken language, testifies to Miss Keller's own indomitable determination.”
During her talk, Macy described Keller as a "willful little animal" with a violent temper who kicked and scratched under restraint.
However, when given the opportunity, she learned quickly. In fact, in 25 days, she learned 18 nouns and three verbs.
“Then came the day when she realized that all objects had names and might be designated by certain signs with the fingers and hands, and she learned 30 new words in a few hours,” Macy said.
“The recital of her subsequent development, the difficulties incidental to her college course at Radcliffe, where she won her degree and finally the triumph of mastering the spoken language made a fascinating story. It has required 20 years to accomplish this last, and while her voice lacks resonance and inflection, her articulation is clear and she speaks with a fluency that attests not only to the triumph of her teachers, but as brilliant in spite of the surmountable obstacles,” said the Daily News article.
In 1916, the United States was on the brink of entering World War I. Keller hoped we wouldn’t get involved and commended President Woodrow Wilson for keeping the country at peace.
“We cannot lead the nation in the way we should go while we tolerate the crime of lynching, the crime of child labor and the crime of poverty. We cannot guide the world toward peace if we arm ourselves and play the bull over the weaker neighbors. It is our … duty to resist oppression at home and abroad,” she said. “Let us be for America first and always. Not because we are strong and selfish, but because we are strong and generous and want to live and let live. Let us be for America, let us prepare to make America first, not through armies and navies, but through intelligence, integrity and efficiency.”