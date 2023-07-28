EMERSON — To have an artistic touch is something you're born with, according to a lot of people "untouched.”
To develop that touch sometimes just takes a nudge from a teacher at an early age to instill the talent and confidence to take on a project one would never consider tackling (so to speak) at a later age in life.
That's exactly what happened with Wakefield football coach Mike Hassler (as you recognize the tackling reference) when he informed the parish council at Sacred Heart Church in Emerson that he would do a mural on the side of the Sacred Heart gym, which is the site of many community functions and the annual fish fry events during Lent.
It was formerly the site of basketball and volleyball games as well as physical education classes at the old Sacred Heart School, which closed around the turn of this past century.
"We had been talking to Mike (Hassler) the past couple of years and wanted to put something on the walls of the gym," parish council member, Mike Clay said. "We knew he was the guy that could do what we wanted, and we kind of turned it over to him to do his thing."
Hassler did just that.
"They wanted something that commemorated the old school building," Hassler said. "I told them it wouldn't fit on that wall — the wall would be way too big for a single building."
"We told him to just get a design and figure it out and present it to us," Clay said. "He showed us his idea and we were all in, just get it done."
His design came from his own experiences as he had attended Sacred Heart School.
"I went to Sacred Heart until I was in the sixth grade," Hassler said. "Every morning we would have church services for 180 days out of the year — I had a short attention span so I would find myself staring out the stained-glass windows of the church at what was going on outside."
What was going on outside was the view of the old schoolhouse through the stained-glass windows and everything else only an artist could envision.
"When they said they wanted to have the school as the mural, it just came to me about the stained-glass windows," Hassler said. "I just kind of filled in the blanks from there."
What he came up with was the old Sacred Heart School’s Crusader mascot, the Sacred Heart Church emblem and the razed Sacred Heart School looking through a stained-glass window.
With room left, he added a village skyline with a water tower and the establishment date for Sacred Heart of 1919 above the skyline.
"From his original proposal, it was the only thing we asked him to change," Clay said. "The font on the 'Sacred Heart' (and) the rest was exactly what we were wanting."
"I had a teacher at Sacred Heart when I was there going to school," Hassler said. "Mrs. Johnson (Carol Ann) recognized that I had some artistic talent, she gave me a Christmas present of my first set of drawing pencils with an artist tablet and things, she gave me the incentive to get better and better with art and honing my craft later on in life."
It kind of makes everything full circle for this project.
"He knew what he was doing from the heart," Clay said. "He cared and that's what we wanted — the right person to do this project."