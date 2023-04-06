HARTINGTON — Jennifer Blackwell has been in search of peace for much of the past decade.
She has feared for her safety, finds it hard to trust people and has lost more than she thought she could ever lose. Blackwell attributes her years of suffering to Derek Ehlers, her former partner and the man who abused her but always promised he’d change, only to return to violent behaviors — a cycle that Blackwell has felt would never end.
But on Wednesday, Blackwell was able to start breathing sighs of relief, if only temporarily, when Ehlers, 48, was sentenced by Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe to 660 days in jail, or about 21½ months, for three counts of violating a protection order — orders that were sought by Blackwell because of the physical attacks Ehlers had perpetrated for years while the couple were together.
If he doesn’t lose any good time, Ehlers, of Wynot, will spend about 11 months in jail. He’s also awaiting sentencing later this month in district court on multiple felony convictions for which he originally was sentenced to probation.
Blackwell first sought a protection order against Ehlers in 2019. The couple had been together for about a decade, having met at their place of employment. As the relationship progressed, so did Ehlers’ violent tendencies.
Ehlers’ abuse reached a head on Oct. 6, 2019, when he and Blackwell were in an argument in a vehicle. They had been drinking at a bar in Newcastle and were both under the influence. During their dispute, Ehlers took a ring off of Blackwell’s finger, put the ring in his mouth and spit the ring out the car window.
Once the two arrived at home, Blackwell tried to leave in an attempt to retrieve the ring, but Ehlers wouldn’t allow her to go.
Ehlers pulled Blackwell out of the vehicle and began to hit and kick her. Blackwell tried to crawl underneath the vehicle to get away, but Ehlers continued to strike Blackwell, slammed her head against the concrete ground and pulled her hair.
The entire altercation lasted about an hour. Blackwell later told police that she feared for her life and had tried to play dead to get Ehlers to stop attacking her.
Blackwell later sought medical attention and was diagnosed with an orbital fracture, a facial injury, a ruptured tympanic membrane, multiple contusions, torn muscles in her right shoulder and a visual disorder caused by injuries to her right eye.
Ehlers was charged at the time with first-degree domestic assault and first-degree false imprisonment. He later had the assault charge reduced to attempted first-degree domestic assault. In December 2020, District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Ehlers to 24 months of probation.
Ehlers was previously convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2017 in which Blackwell was the victim. Luebe also had sentenced Ehlers to probation.
Because of his 2017 assault conviction, Ehlers was barred from possessing any firearms. But he was found to be in possession of a gun in November 2018, convicted and later sentenced by Meismer to 24 months of probation for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a crime for which he had faced up to 50 years in prison.
In July 2022 — while Ehlers was still on probation — Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney filed a complaint charging Ehlers with 12 counts of violating a protection order stemming from several occasions in which Ehlers contacted Blackwell.
Between January and June 2022, Ehlers sent Blackwell numerous text messages and left her voicemails. Within some of the texts were pleas by Ehlers for Blackwell to forgive him and take him back. He also admitted in messages to hitting Blackwell but claimed in numerous texts that he still loved her.
The county attorney also filed motions to revoke Ehlers’ probation in both of his district court cases.
On Feb. 15, Ehlers pleaded guilty to three counts of violating his protection order and had the remaining nine dismissed.
BLACKWELL TOOK the stand on Wednesday and read aloud a letter she had written, expressing fear that Ehlers’ behaviors and patterns would continue to escalate.
“He has no remorse or accountability for his actions that have led us here and the ones at hand,” Blackwell said. “If Mr. Ehlers receives the minimum punishment again or probation again, it will be a slap on the wrist.”
Blackwell, who was shaking through much of her testimony, said she wanted peace of mind and the opportunity to move forward without having to live in fear.
“It is difficult when you spend a decade of your life and care deeply about someone to not say they should get another chance to change because it’s in my nature to be compassionate,” she said. “But after 7 years of being here in this legal system, nothing has changed.”
Matney, like Blackwell, asked Luebe to sentence Ehlers to the maximum sentence of 3 years in jail — 1 year for each count. No comments in favor of the harshest punishment were more viable than Blackwell’s, he said.
Thomas Fitch, Ehlers’ attorney, offered a lengthy argument in an attempt for his client to be spared a jail sentence.
Fitch told Luebe that, while Blackwell had pleaded for a harsher sentence on Wednesday than what Ehlers received in district court, Luebe was not in a position to remedy Ehlers’ previous sentence.
“This is not an appellate court,” he said. “The court is not in a position to revisit that.”
Fitch asked Luebe to consider Blackwell’s roles in both the Oct. 6, 2019, incident and the communication she’s had with Ehlers since he was ordered not to contact Blackwell. Fitch said Blackwell also had been physical the night she was attacked, allegedly fracturing Ehlers’ nose.
In regard to the protection order violations, Fitch alleged, Ehlers had received dozens of calls from encrypted numbers from March 2021 to January 2022, with many of the calls happening at times that coincided either with Ehlers’ legal matters or events related to Blackwell’s and Ehlers’ relationship.
One could speculate, Fitch said, that all of those calls were from Blackwell. In fact, he said, Blackwell had admitted in deposition proceedings that she made some of the calls.
“There’s no showing that he’s done anything to put her in fear since this protection order was put in place,” Fitch said. “Yes, he did wrong. Yes, there were some text messages that went back and forth. He shouldn’t have done that.
“I’m asking the court to consider that there’s a lot more to the story than just him pleading guilty to those charges.”
But while Blackwell purportedly made encrypted calls, Ehlers, against court orders, repeatedly contacted Blackwell over several months last year.
Luebe said multiple factors concerned him, one being that Ehlers’ actions had caused Blackwell serious bodily injury.
“And while I appreciate your arguments about the relationship, nothing justifies striking somebody,” Luebe told Fitch.
But what concerned the judge more than anything in Ehlers’ case, he said, were that the protection order violations occurred while Ehlers was on probation in his district court case.
“The history shows an escalation of behaviors that concerns the court,” Luebe said.
Luebe added that an assessment of Ehlers showed that he is someone who lacks coping skills and self-control.
Ehlers’ sentence, which Luebe said he borrowed from logic of the Nebraska Legislature, includes 355 days for the first count, 305 days for the second count and 24 months of probation for the third count.
As part of a global plea agreement, Ehlers admitted to violating his probation in his two felony cases during a district court hearing on March 27. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Meismer on Monday, April 24.
If Meismer revokes Ehlers’ probation, he could sentence Ehlers to the maximum penalties for attempted first-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment and attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which carry a total of up to 56 years in prison.