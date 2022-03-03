HARTINGTON — Fine dining with a restaurant’s quiet atmosphere has been missing from Hartington’s social scene for several years.
A new business opened last May in the historic Globe Clothing building on the corner of Broadway and Main street in downtown Hartington. It will fill the missing element in downtown Hartington. The name The Globe Chophouse gives tribute to the historical background of the building.
“The original building was built in 1888 and a fire destroyed it and this building was built in 1901,” owner Kate Gapinski Lammers said. “We love talking about the history.”
The Globe has been famous for many years as a store for fine women’s and men’s clothing and as a popular spot for tuxedo rentals. As times change, so do needs, and the clothing business became less popular, prompting that side of the business to close down. The owner at the time continued to handle the tuxedo business until 2015.
Veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder then took on the building and renovated the bottom level as a meeting place for birthdays and showers, and the top level became a home for their family. They also opened a clothing and gift shop offering items from their TV show, “Heartland Docs,” called Chasin Charlie’s General Store, which the Schroeders then moved down the street to their new investment, the Historic Hartington Hotel.
“I could really see the need for a good restaurant with a nice environment in Northeast Nebraska,” Gapinski Lammers said, as she loved the charm of the 100-year-old building.
The missing business in Hartington sparked Gapinski Lammers, and her love of the food industry and entrepreneurial spirit inspired her to open a business.
Working closely with her kitchen manager, she develops specials, which include comfort food with a big-city feel, trying to keep up with food items that are trending but still delivering that small-town comfort feel.
“My favorite menu item is the steak sandwich made with carved New York strip steak, a creamy garlic and herb dressing with au jus dip,” Gapinski Lammers said.
The future restaurant site was purchased in January 2021 and the Schroeders’ renovation made it compatible with Gapinski Lammers’ vision for the new business. All that was needed was a second bathroom and a bar area, built by family and friends.
The food service area was a different story. The garage used by the Schroeders was converted to a commercial kitchen. An addition connects it to the Chophouse, and soon the business was ready to open for business.
The business employs five full-time employees and seven part-time. The restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays but opens Tuesday through Saturday for lunch, Thursday evenings and Friday and Saturday for supper. It also is available for such events as office gatherings, rehearsal dinners and birthday parties.
Gapinski Lammers graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in general studies, concentrating in political science, history and gerontology. She has a passion for hospitality since she worked her way through college as a restaurant hostess in the Omaha area. She is the house manager at the Chophouse but fills in wherever needed in the kitchen.
The restaurant’s capacity on the main level and an upper loft is between 70-80 patrons and she is disappointed when they have to turn customers away when full — which does happen.
Gapinski Lammers credits the Hartington Chamber of Commerce and the Hartington Economic Development Corp. as being crucial to the successful opening of the Chophouse.
“I have found since living in Hartington, the community supports local businesses really well, and there’s a lot of people who just want to see every business succeed,” Gapinski Lammers said. “We have a very involved chamber.”