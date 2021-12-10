Sometimes everything just comes together.
That appeared to be the case Thursday for Hartington-Newcastle during the Class C2 play championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk.
With its performance of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Hartington-Newcastle won the Class C2 title.
Jude Krie of Hartington-Newcastle was named the outstanding male actor, and the school also won the outstanding technical crew award. Directors were A. J. Johnson, Linda Kathol and Lindsay Stappert.
Johnson said he felt good after they performed second in the Class C2 field on Thursday afternoon.
“They nailed it today,” Johnson said. “That’s the best performance we had all year. They had tons of energy, and they were precise. They did exactly the things they needed to do.”
The comedy with music by Stephen Sondheim is based on the book by Burt Shelove and Larry Gelbart. It caught Johnson’s attention years ago, but it wasn’t until recently he decided to try it. It involves a lot of cast, with several prominent roles.
“It’s kind of weird because it had never really been on my radar before,” he said. “I had seen it, but I never really thought about it for us. Then the more I thought about it and read it, and then read it again and thought some more, I thought with all the talented kids we had, the roles just seemed to fit.”
Krie, a junior, said he was surprised to learn that he was the outstanding male actor, thinking it might go to another member of the cast.
“To be honest, I was expecting Parker Hopping to get it because he got it at conference. And when I heard Hartington-Newcastle, I was nudging him on the shoulder. Then they said my name and I didn’t know what to do.”
Krie said he felt a little nervous initially on Thursday. That included when he felt his arms shake, but then everything just went smoothly.
Krie has been participating in plays since his freshman year, along with speech, Close Up Club and student council.
“I actually can’t participate in sports because of knee problems,” he said.
Also from Northeast Nebraska, Creighton’s “Sister Act” finished sixth. “Sister Act” was directed by Deb Van Metre, with Curtis Stevens the assistant director. Creighton won C2 last year with "Romeo To Go."
The rest of the Class C2 results included Hemingford finishing as the runner-up. Sarina Radspinner of Hemingford was named the outstanding female actor. Hemingford performed “Rosie the Riveter,” and it was directed by Tabi Prochazka and Michelle Kluver.
Elmwood-Murdock’s “Into the Crimson Shallows” was third. Ravenna’s “Rex’s Exes” was fourth. Southern Valley’s “Marmalade Gumdrops” was fifth.
