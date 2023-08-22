A Hartington man accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl earlier this year is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Cedar County District Court on two felony charges.
Timothy Lueth Jr., 42, is charged with intentional child abuse and assault by strangulation stemming from an alleged incident on March 20.
On March 24, an officer with the Creighton Police Department contacted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office after a man took a 7-year-old girl to the hospital in Creighton for injuries she sustained a few days earlier in Hartington, according to an arrest affidavit.
A Cedar County sheriff’s deputy spoke to a man who said that the girl had bruising on her neck from an assault perpetrated by Lueth.
Lueth, according to the affidavit, found the girl, now 8, hiding in a closet, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor. He then allegedly picked the child up by the neck again and slammed her against a wall.
On April 11, the girls’ siblings — who were at the Hartington home when the alleged assault occurred — were interviewed at the Faith Regional Health Services child advocacy center in Norfolk.
One of the girl’s siblings alleged that they were standing outside the bedroom where the incident took place and witnessed the incident.
The sibling corroborated the girl’s story that Lueth had pulled her out of a closet by her neck and “choke slammed” her to the floor. The girl struggled to breathe and started to cough, the sibling said, so Lueth told her to stop coughing before lifting her by the neck again and slamming her against a wall.
The girl continued to cough, the sibling said, so Lueth slammed her head against the wall again.
A second sibling said they heard the incident from nearby but did not see what took place.
Lueth had been drinking that day, the second sibling said, and was upset with the girl because she told another man that Lueth had tried to make her and one of her siblings take a bath together — a story Lueth said was a lie.
The alleged victim had difficulty speaking immediately after the incident, according to the affidavit.
Lueth’s girlfriend, when told about what had occurred by one of the girl’s siblings, allegedly told the sibling that she didn’t care and that the girl had gotten what she deserved.
Lueth was arrested on a warrant in April and posted 10% of $35,000 bail shortly thereafter. Earlier this month, a county judge found there was sufficient evidence presented during a preliminary hearing to bind Lueth’s case over to district court.
Lueth will be arraigned in district court on Monday, Aug. 28. He would face up to 6 years in prison if he is convicted.