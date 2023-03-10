WISNER — Although he deals primarily in antiques, it’s a nod toward new and changing times that has kept Alan Harms’ various businesses not only successful, but moving forward.
His antique sales business, Harms Antique Way, has expanded so much, in fact, that he recently erected a 2,000-square-foot addition to handle the latest in his endeavors, estate tag sales.
Harms recently purchased a building he calls The Station a half block from his antique showroom on Main Street in Wisner. He intended to use the space to store the vans and trailers he uses.
About three years ago, he purchased an entire household estate. He set up a garage sale of tools and similar items in The Station. It worked so well, several weeks later he sold the remainder of the estate items there.
“It was wildly successful,” he said.
Estate tag sales were a natural progression, and so was the expansion of The Station with a new 50-foot-by-40-foot addition.
“It evolves,” Alan explained. “You have to adjust to what’s going on.”
Each of his estate tag sales is limited to items from one particular estate, including antiques. Estate tag sales attract a diverse crowd, Harms said, those interested in antiques and those who check out other household items.
“In that way, everyone has the same shot at it,” he said.
An estate tag sale differs from a household auction in a number of ways. No auctioneer is involved, and when Harms is in charge of the sale, family members have to do nothing except retrieve keepsake items such as clothing and photographs from the property.
Harms and his wife, Sally, do the rest. They pack up everything — dishes, collectibles, furniture and the like — and bring it back to Wisner, where everything is cleaned, photographed, priced and tagged. They then transport the items to The Station and its new addition, where all items are displayed and sold during a two-day weekend sale.
Harms became interested in antiques as a high schooler and college student, working for a local auctioneer. He supported himself as a student teacher in 1979 by purchasing antiques he located through the pages of a local shopper, The Thrifty Nickel. He resold them to various antique dealers.
He continued this practice when the Harms family moved to Wisner in 1985, where he served as principal and later superintendent of Wisner-Pilger Schools. In 1999, he purchased the former Wisner Bakery building.
He planned to utilize the building for storage but instead opened it as Harms Antique Way and Internet Auction Service. Not only did he display and sell antiques there, but he also marketed many of them on eBay, a niche no one else had filled at the time.
Eventually, his antiques spilled over into the building next door, and he began to carry furniture with an eye toward repurposing. For example, a buffet might be transformed into a television stand, and dressers are made into coffee bars or repurposed and placed in any number of rooms. Many customers are interested in the types of furniture their grandparents had.
“I never dreamed I’d buy 1950s furniture and then refurbish it,” the antique dealer said.
Harms also utilizes old lumber to be made into cabinets or other new pieces. His customers have found that introducing an antique, vintage or repurposed piece can quickly change the mood of a room.
He credits his success and constantly expanding business to his willingness to change with the times.
The types of items he carries are diverse, from glassware, stoneware and pottery to high-end furniture and primitives, plus everything in between.
In doing so, every person walking through his display rooms, estate tag sales and antique shows will have something in which to be interested.
Harms Antique Way is open many weekdays or by appointment.