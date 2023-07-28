PIERCE — A Hadar man charged with sexually assaulting a child in two counties asked for a continuance of his arraignment in Pierce County District Court on Thursday.
Christopher Miller, 42, had his request granted by District Judge Mark Johnson. Miller, who is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, had been advised of his rights and the potential punishment he faces, but he told Johnson he wasn’t prepared to enter a plea.
Kate Jorgensen, Miller’s attorney, conferred with Miller and asked him if he was ready to plead not guilty, but Miller said he needed more time to discuss his case with Jorgensen.
Johnson scheduled Miller’s arraignment for Thursday, Aug. 31. He faces up to 3 years in prison if he is convicted.
Miller, formerly of Norfolk, also is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child in Madison County, as well as a second count of intentional child abuse. He faces up to 6 years in prison in his Madison County case.
Charges were brought against Miller as the result of allegations made by a pre-teen girl that Miller had been sexually assaulting her for about 3 years at homes in Norfolk and Hadar. He was arrested on June 27 in Pierce County and was charged by prosecutors in Pierce and Madison counties on June 30.
His Pierce County charge was amended from a misdemeanor to a felony on July 3.
Bail for Miller is set at $500,000 in Madison County and $20,000 in Pierce County. He is being held at the Pierce County Jail. A court date for Miller in Madison County has not yet been set.
Johnson sentenced others on Thursday for the following:
Attempted terroristic threats
— Brandon M. Rewinkel, 35, Osmond, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Pierce County Jail with credit for 95 days served, costs.
Third-degree assault
— David C. Schwanebeck, 41, Plainview, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in the Pierce County Jail before probation ends with credit for 2 days served, $814.40 restitution, costs.
Others appeared for arraignments and pre-trial conferences on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— William D. Anson, 39, Plainview, pleaded not guilty.
Postrelease supervision violation on the convictions of attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats
— Jared A. Blevins, 38, Pierce County Jail, was appointed an attorney and had his hearing continued.
Driving under the influence — third offense
— Evan T. Carlstrom, 34, Verdigre, pleaded guilty.
Probation violation on the conviction of attempted possession of methamphetamine
— Ginny L. Willits, 40, Antelope County Jail, was appointed an attorney and had her hearing continued.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — second offense (two counts), possession of a stolen firearm — two counts
— Gary R. Winchel, 31, Pierce County Jail, pleaded not guilty to each charge.