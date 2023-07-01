A former Norfolk man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl dozens of times in Norfolk and Hadar has been charged with two felonies.
Christopher Miller, 42, of Hadar was charged on Friday with one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of intentional child abuse, both of which are Class 3A felonies punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
County Judge Michael Long signed a warrant for Miller’s arrest on Friday and fixed his bail at $500,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, a Norfolk police officer was dispatched to a central Norfolk residence, where a woman reported that her 10-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted by Miller.
In an interview with the responding officer, the alleged victim said Miller had touched her sexually at another Norfolk residence about a year and a half earlier, to which the girl told Miller to stop. Miller would temporarily stop touching the girl, she said, but he would do the same thing later in the day.
The girl also alleged that, shortly after the touching incident, Miller talked to her about sex and explained to her what he defined as having sex. Further, Miller allegedly asked the girl if she wanted to see an intimate area of his body.
Moreover, according to the affidavit, Miller asked the girl about watching pornography online and later showed her explicit videos.
Miller, the alleged victim said during a child advocacy interview on June 8, also exposed himself to her and repeatedly asked her to take off her clothes, adding that “this could be our dirty little secret.”
The alleged sexual assaults occurred at multiple Norfolk residences, as well as at a home Miller moved into in Pierce County.
Miller was interviewed by an investigator on June 16. He allegedly admitted that inappropriate things had happened between him and the girl, including touching the girl in a sexual manner more than 100 times and showing her pornographic videos.