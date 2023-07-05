A Hadar man charged last week in Madison County with two felonies connected to his alleged sexual abuse of a child has been charged with sexual assault in a second county.
Christopher Miller, 42, was charged on Monday in Pierce County with one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Miller was charged in Madison County on Friday with third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.
According to a Pierce County arrest affidavit — which is similar to that of his Madison County case — Miller touched a girl, now 10 years old, dozens of times over multiple years at residences in Norfolk and Hadar.
Miller, the girl alleged, also would talk to the girl about sex, show her pornography videos, expose himself to her and ask the child to take off her clothes.
The girl alleged that, in April, she was riding a mini-bike outside of Miller’s residence in Hadar when she went inside the home and found Miller engaging in sex acts with himself while watching porn. Miller then allegedly forced the girl to touch him sexually.
Miller was interviewed by a Norfolk police investigator on June 16 pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse in Norfolk. Miller, the investigator wrote, admitted that inappropriate things had happened between him and the girl, including Miller touching the girl in a sexual manner more than 100 times and showing her pornographic videos.
According to court records, Miller was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on June 27 on suspicion of felony third-degree sexual assault of a child before being formally charged by the county attorney’s office.
County Judge Ross Stoffer set Miller’s bail in Pierce County at $20,000, with 10% required for release.
Miller is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Court on Wednesday, July 12. He is in custody at the Pierce County Jail.
A court hearing for Miller in Madison County had not been scheduled as of Monday. County Judge Michael Long set his bail in that case at $500,000.