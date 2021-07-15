Groups continue to work on museum hours in Madison

MADISON — One thing became clear Wednesday evening during part of the Madison City Council meeting — there’s a lot of shared interests in getting the Madison County Historical Society Museum open more hours.
Representatives of the City of Madison, the Madison County Historical Society and Madison County agreed on that much and decided to have attorneys for the city and county meet with other representatives to decide on how funding should be used for the historical society’s museum.
Ron Schmidt, a county commissioner, said the county would even consider increasing its $15,000 annual contribution if there could be established hours on when it is open.
“Let’s go forward,” Schmidt said. “We can talk about the past and get all upset, but let’s go forward.”
Schmidt said the county would be interested in seeing a museum budget, including labor costs. Then the city and county can work together on deciding what they believe an appropriate amount would be to contribute toward the budget.
One of the issues has been a private train collection. Schmidt said the county doesn’t necessarily see that as historically significant. The train club even has a separate tax number than the historical society, he said.
The City of Madison provides the space for the artifacts and utilities. The Madison city hall, library and museum are located under one roof in a building opened in 1999.
Don Knapp, president of the historical society, said the museum had been open with people in it on a regular schedule and then COVID-19 hit.
The society couldn’t afford to keep it open and has been open by appointment, including on July 4 and recently for an evening tour, Knapp said.
Marilyn Moyer, the historical society’s treasurer, said the state used to provide a grant to have a worker there so it could be open at regular hours.
After COVID-19, the historical society learned that the AARP grant isn’t available. Instead, she said, the society has been instructed to research grants from the federal government.
“These things take time,” Moyer said. “You have to have a very low income and age qualifications (for grants).”
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said the city also would like to see the museum open for more regular hours.
Traci Jeffrey, the executive director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, said the visitors bureau would like to be part of the discussions for when the museum is open and its funding.
Jeffrey said the visitors bureau wants to include the historical society in tours and events like the passport program, but that’s not possible without regular hours.
“We want to know, ‘How can we make it better?’ ” she said.
Knapp asked if the historical society volunteers could be paid for their hours working.
Schmidt said they would like to see a budget and they could possibly approve it, make suggestions or do some negotiating.
No formal action was taken, except to include Madison City Attorney Mike Brogan, Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, county and city representatives as well as the historical society and visitors bureau at a meeting.
Brandl said the group would work out something satisfactory.
“Let’s just communicate and get everybody included,” he said.