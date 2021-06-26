MADISON — A Norfolk man who fired several shots into an occupied home earlier this year was sentenced to prison on Friday in district court.
Marquis Granville, 23, was facing a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm, a Class 1D felony, stemming from a January drive-by shooting in the 1300 block of Park Avenue in Norfolk.
Granville appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner. He took a plea deal in April in which he pled guilty to unlawful discharge of a firearm and had an additional charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony dropped.
On Jan. 24, Norfolk police responded to a call of shots being fired at a house located at 1306 Park Ave. Officers located four .40 caliber shell casings in the street in front of the residence, according to an arrest affidavit.
Several people in the neighborhood reported hearing four to six gunshots and witnessed a gray Chrysler 300 leaving the area.
One witness in the 1200 block of Park Avenue told police that a gray four-door car had stopped in the middle of the street east just east of his residence. The witness said that a male driver matching Granville’s description got out of the vehicle and began yelling profanities to someone inside the car.
Shortly thereafter, the witness said, the driver had something in his hand he thought might be a gun. The driver then got back into the car and drove to the area in front of 1306 Park Ave. The man said he stopped paying attention before hearing several gunshots.
Reports indicated that multiple people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Multiple bullets were found inside a bedroom inhabited by two girls, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney. The girls were not home at the time of the incident, he said.
During an investigation, authorities were able to identify a negative history between Granville and Martrail Edwards, who was living at 1306 W. Park Ave. at the time of the shooting.
The car Granville was driving during the shooting was discovered by police to be Granfield’s girlfriend’s car, according to police. Granville was arrested the day after the shooting.
Hartner said in court Friday that her client claimed he wasn’t actually the person who discharged the gun, but he does take responsibility for being involved in the drive-by incident.
“Even if he’s saying he didn’t shoot the gun, he’s still taking responsibility for participating in a robbery. There are many things he is accepting responsibility for that happened that day,” Hartner said.
Hartner indicated that Granville endured a difficult upbringing, and though not an excuse for his actions, Granville’s upbringing could have been what led him down the path he’s taken. She requested that Granville receive a sentence that allows him to be present for at least part of his three children’s upbringing.
Granville had been previously convicted on a terroristic threats charge for his involvement in a separate shooting incident at a January 2016 Norfolk house party.
Kiernan noted Granville’s previous felony conviction and his various probation violations following the 2016 incident. Granville also was on probation when the January 2021 shooting occurred, he said.
“This is not the first time the defendant has been charged with a felony gun offense. In addition, a mother and her son were home when the defendant shot up the residence,” Kiernan said. “I will also note that at least one bullet ended up in a dresser inside a room where little girls were living. Thank goodness they weren’t home at the time.”
Before being sentenced, Granville apologized for his involvement in January’s incident.
“I am sorry for my actions, and I can’t say I went into this trying to hurt anybody,” he said. “I do take responsibility for the things that I’ve done. I wasn’t intentionally trying to hurt anybody; this is hurting me more than anybody. I need to make better choices and be in better situations. I need to take responsibility for my family and do the right things in life.”
Anytime someone brings out a dangerous instrument, that brings out the possibility of injury or harm to others, Johnson told Granville.
The pre-sentence investigation report, according to Johnson, also indicated that Granville did not think he needed intervention for his anger or social needs.
“Based upon the history presented to the court and the PSI report, one would tend to think that this kind of behavior is likely to recur unless you take some serious measures and make some real changes,” Johnson said.
He then sentenced Granville to serve 6 to 9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 121 days served and will first be eligible for parole after serving 4½ years of his sentence.
Two other suspects also were arrested in January for their alleged involvement in the incident. Carlos Jimenez, 20, Norfolk, and Chayton Faulkner, 19, Oakdale, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class 2 felony. Jimenez has a preliminary hearing scheduled in county court on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Johnson sentenced others for the following Friday:
Third-degree assault
— Christopher Forney, 24, 1414 S. Third St., No. 10, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, $500, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Gregory A. McFadden, 45, Norfolk, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 53 days served, costs.
Burglary
— Eric D. Wilson, 41, Lincoln, 3½ to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 105 days served, $3,275.83 restitution, costs.
Terroristic threats, attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree assault
— Mekayla M. Keenan, 34, Omaha, 30 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, 18 months’ probation, costs.