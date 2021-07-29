Today, most of us only see horses at racetracks, county fairs and occasionally when driving through the country. But over 100 years ago, horses were a key part of daily life for many in northern Nebraska.
And where there were horses, there were horse thieves.
In fact, horse theft became such a problem that farmers and business owners from across the area had to team up to help fight the problem.
On Monday, July 30, 1906, the Daily News reported that at least seven horses had recently been stolen in Norfolk and the surrounding area. It was speculated that a gang of horse thieves based in Rosebud, South Dakota, was responsible for some of the thefts.
“Horse thieves in this vicinity have become so bold-of late that farmers and townsfolk alike are beginning to feel that something must be done to check the thefts,” the news reported.
Fortunately for the farmers and townsfolk, someone had an idea.
Adrian Craig, a farmer living near Norfolk, proposed that residents from every northern Nebraska county form an organization to stop the thefts.
Each county would have a central officer, the sheriff, and every time a horse was stolen, it would be reported to the sheriff. The sheriff, in turn, would spread the news to every other member of the association in his county, and to the other counties.
That way, there would be a large number of people on the lookout for the stolen horses, making it harder for the thieves to get away.
Crucial to the success of this plan was a relatively new piece of technology: The telephone.
“By telephone, which works instantaneously, all of the farmers in the whole territory could be notified before the horsethief could get fifty miles away,” the Daily News wrote.
The Daily News offered to help locals organize an association.
Whatever the paper did must have helped, because about a year and a half later, the Daily News reported on the organization’s annual meeting.
Members of the North Nebraska Live Stock Protection Association met on Monday, Dec. 30, 1907, for their annual meeting. At this time, there were an estimated 500 to 600 members in the association, who were known as the “anti-horse thief men,” across 12 counties.
The more members, the better.
“As a network of organized branches is spread over the north Platte country, north Nebraska is going to be made a might unprofitable field for horse thieves,” the Daily News wrote.
At the meeting, members agreed to set a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of a horse thief, issued a thanks to the Daily News for its help in setting up the organization and elected officers, including Craig.
At the insistence of one member, the association agreed to fight mule theft, too.
“The ire of the association will be as strongly aroused over the theft of a mule as a stealing of the horse.”