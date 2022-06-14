MADISON — A Norfolk teenager charged with a felony and two misdemeanors related to the alleged burial of a deceased infant appeared in Madison County Juvenile Court on Monday.
The girl, 17, was charged on June 1 with prohibited acts with human skeletal remains, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment, as well as concealing the death of another person and false reporting, both Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail.
Jessica Burgess, 41, of Norfolk also is charged in connection with the purported burial and faces the same crimes as the 17-year-old.
The charges stem from an alleged series of events toward the end of April in which the girl gave birth to what police have said was a stillborn baby before enacting a plan to bury the child.
On April 26, the Norfolk Police Division began an investigation into the allegation that the girl, who had been pregnant, gave birth prematurely to a baby who died at home.
Police learned through interviews that the girl was assisted with the transport and burial of the body, said Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer. On April 29, the suspects purportedly led a Norfolk police detective to the location of the buried body north of Norfolk. The police division and Madison County Sheriff's Office then worked in conjunction and exhumed the body.
An autopsy performed the next day indicated that the child was stillborn, Bauer said.
The county attorney’s office alleges in the respective complaints that both defendants knowingly threw away or abandoned human skeletal remains or burial goods in any place other than a regular place for burial and under a proper death certificate, prompting the felony charge.
The Madison County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to transfer the girl’s case from juvenile court to district court, arguing that the consideration of public safety supports the transfer of jurisdiction. Arguments on the motion to transfer will be heard by a judge, who then will decide whether the case should be tried in juvenile court or adult court.
Deputy Madison County Public Defender Chelsey Hartner, who represents the girl, asked Judge Michael Long on Monday to schedule a hearing on the transfer motion for mid-July.
Hartner said the girl would turn 18 years old this week and that the defense “knows where this is probably heading.” There have been discussions with the county attorney’s office as to how the case could be resolved in adult court, she said.
Long advised the girl of her charges, her rights and the possible punishment that each charge carries.
The girl is scheduled to appear in juvenile court next on Monday, July 11.
Burgess’ case was filed directly in Madison County District Court. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday, June 24.
In May, a now 22-year-old Norfolk man was cited by police in connection with the purported burial. Prosecutors have not filed charges against the man, and Deputy Madison County Attorney Nathaniel Eckstrom said he couldn’t say whether the man would be formally charged.